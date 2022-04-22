Megan Thee Stallion Drops Female Empowerment Anthem ‘Plan B’: Listen

Fans didn’t have to wait long for Megan Thee Stallion to release the official version of “Plan B,” the song she previewed during her debut performance at Coachella last weekend. Less than a week after Megan, 27, made the case for her headlining next year, she delivered the song, along with plenty of attitude.

The track, expected to be the second single from her forthcoming second full-length album, is chock full of themes of female empowerment. The Texas native opens the song to address an old lover, condemning his harmful ways. Ultimately, she encourages women to be independent and “love yourself,” lest you face mistreatment.

“If you was wonderin’, yeah, boy, I’m still that b–ch / I had to block you but you still gotta watch this s–t,” Meg raps on the track with brio, showing her swagger. “‘Cause who the f–k rock it like me? No bra, tight tee / Slick back ponytail, feelin’ like I’m Ice-T.”

Megan first performed “Plan B” live during her Apr. 17 Coachella set. At first, fans dubbed it “Letter To My Ex” due to the nature of the lyrics, and they demanded Meg drop it right away. “Friday,” Meg said in response to one fan’s demands. She later clarified that the song had a different title than the one her Hotties had given it. “The song is not called ‘letter to my ex,’ hotties lol,” Megan tweeted. “We have been calling this song 100 different names lol.” Ultimately, she went with Plan B and named it…”Plan B.”

SHE GRADUATED LIL KIM UNIVERSITY!!! pic.twitter.com/SpcvEhjSpr — asiya (@siyasinterlude) April 17, 2022

Megan hinted at the track at the start of April. ”I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted. “I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.” When she finally did, it showed a more aggressive tone in Meg’s flow. Her approach was so raw that it drew comparisons to Lil Kim, so much that Kim’s name began to trend on social media. “SHE GRADUATED LIL KIM UNIVERSITY!!!” was the top tweet. “SHE STUDIES THE GREATS!”

I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping 😂 I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 7, 2022

Megan’s new track follows “Sweetest Pie,” the song she and Dua Lipa released in early March. The collab has so far reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 15. In the week leading to this new track, “Sweetest Pie” had slid to 33, right behind Walker Hayes’s “AA” and ahead of Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed.” Whether or not this song has enough pop crossover to make it to the top remains to be seen. Though Harry Styles (“As It Was”) and Jack Harlow (“First Class”) are dominating the charts with new music, the rest of the Top 10 is full of old songs. Fans will have to see if Hot Girl Meg can kick off Single Girl Summer and usher in the new music 2022 has been begging for.