Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Crop Top For Sexy ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Cover & Reveals She’s ‘Confident’ In Her Body

‘WAP’ hitmaker Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about everything from body confidence, to the importance of getting an education, in a new magazine interview.

Megan Thee Stallion has has stunned on the cover of Harpers Bazaar‘s March 2021 edition, rocking a black crop top and chiffon overlay. The “WAP” rapper also wore matching black swimsuit bottoms and a gold Chanel belt, which featured a tiny handbag accessory. While speaking to the outlet, the singer revealed she was becoming more comfortable in her own skin. “I’m realizing that I don’t have to be in full glam every time you see me, because I’m just getting more comfortable with myself and more comfortable with my skin,” she began. “I know that I’m a person that everybody looks to, and they’re like, ‘Oh, Megan, she’s a confident woman. She’s so strong.’ But you have to go through things to become that person.”

When she isn’t serving up style inspo, Megan is releasing catchy music, like her smash hit “Savage”. She continued, “Even though I’m not working a traditional job, I still treat it like: ‘This is work. I need to work hard for this. I want to be here. I want to do this. I want to be Megan Thee Stallion.’ I feel like I know what comes with my job. If I took everything personal, then I would probably be somewhere curled up in the corner.” Megan also revealed she recorded her new music in her living room, amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m not a perfectionist. But I like what I like how I like it,” she laughed.

Along with her talents in the performance space, Megan also values education. “Before my mom passed, she really would be on my butt about getting my degree.” Megan’s great-grandmother would ask, “’You are going to get them papers?’ She wasn’t trying to hear none of that rap stuff,” the “Body” chart-topper said, adding, “I feel like when it’s all said and done, when people want to talk about female rap … they are definitely going to have to put my name up there with the OGs. My next project, I’m not going to tell you all who it’s going to be, but she got something.”