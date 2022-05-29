Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Cut Out Monikini & Diamond Necklace: Photos

The 'Savage' singer looked ready for summer as she posed for her life in a revealing swimsuit. Check out the jaw-dropping pics here!


May 29, 2022

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Megan Thee Stallion let her fans know she’s going to have one heck of a hot girl summer! The rapper took to her Instagram on Sunday, May 29 to share some eye-popping snaps of herself modeling a brown leather monokini and a stunning diamond necklace. With her trademark raven tresses dyed sandy blonde, Megan posed for her life in the revealing ensemble to kick off the sun-soaked season.

The Grammy-winning artist is fresh off her electrifying performances at Coachella, where she took to the stage in a shimmering Dolce & Gabbana silver ensemble. The “Savage” singer was later spotted rocking a hot pink set of crop top and pants as she enjoyed the jam-packed after-parties.

Just days after the famous music festival, Megan opened up about the infamous 2020 shooting incident where she was left wounded after Tory Lanez allegedly shot her following an argument about leaving a party early. During an interview with Gayle King, the singer broke down in tears as she went into details about the night, saying she feared for her life.

“It’s like everything happened so fast,” she explained. “And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, “Dance, bitch.” And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ He shot a couple of times and I was so scared. And I didn’t even want to move, I didn’t want to move too quick ’cause I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.” She added, “I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.”

The interview was the singer’s first sit down where she addresses the incident. Since the alleged shooting, which reportedly injured her foot, Megan has remained relatively quiet regarding it, except for a few social media postings. Tory, who has denied any wrongdoing on social media, was arrested in connection with the incident. He was also later arrested again for reportedly violating a judge’s orders not to contact Megan. He posted bail on both occasions and his next court hearing is scheduled for September.

