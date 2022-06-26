Chlöe Shines In One-Sleeved Sparkly Dress At BET Awards

Chlöe Bailey lit up the red carpet when she arrived at the 2022 BET Music Awards on June 26. The gorgeous singer, who is one half of the music duo Chloe x Halle, wore a sparkly, sequined dress on the red carpet. Her look featured one long sleeve and carefully placed fabric across her chest. She completed the look with dramatic eyeliner and her braided hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

Later in the night, Chlöe will take the stage to perform her song “Surprise.” After years of performing alongside her sister, Chlöe debuted as a solo artist in August 2021 with the song “Have Mercy.” She followed it up with another new song “Treat Me” in April 2022, and then “Surprise” in June. All three songs are set to appear on Chlöe’s upcoming debut album, which she said was “90 percent done” in August 2021. However, she has yet to announce plans for a release.

In addition to performing as a solo artist at the BET Awards in 2022, Chlöe is also nominated four times at the show. She and Halle scored another nomination for Best Group, while Chlöe is up for Video of the Year, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and the BET Her Award. Chloe x Halle has been nominated at the show four times in the past, although they’ve never taken home an award during the ceremony.

In 2021, Chlöe walked the BET Awards red carpet without her sister and served as a presenter during the broadcast. She wore a see-through, black mesh dress ,revealing her black lingerie underneath. Her look was complete with curly hair that was pulled back into a messy updo. Chlöe and Halle attended the event together in 2016, 2017 and 2018, as well. Even though Chloe is venturing out as a solo artist these days, though, she still performs with her sister. Most recently, they took the stage in mid-June at a festival in Washington D.C.