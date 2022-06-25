Kate Middleton Wears Military Helmet & Uniform As Tribute To Women On Armed Forces Day: Photos

View gallery Image Credit: NR: Kate Middleton Wears Military Helmut & Uniform As Tribute To Women On Armed Forces Day: Photos Farrah Julin Paul Edwards/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton bravely took to her shared Instagram account to pay tribute to those who serve, on Armed Forces Day on June 25. In the photos, which can be found here, she is seen at the Pirbright Training Academy interacting with equipment and talking to new recruits while looking as effortlessly elegant as ever. She adorned a military uniform and helmet in some snapshots, and in others, she wore all black attire while having her light brunette hair in loose curls.

“Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world. Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe” the Duchess of Cambridge proudly captioned.

“Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the @BritishArmy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits. It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all, and I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course” she added.

This comes shortly after Queen Elizabeth‘s ultra successful Platinum Jubilee ceremony concluded. Kate herself was seen at the Thanksgiving Services on June 3 while elegantly wearing a bright yellow high neck, long sleeved dress and matching hat. She adorned the same outfit when Prince Charles sweetly blew her and Prince William a kiss at dinner later that night.

However, Prince Charles was not seen extending the same gesture to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose seats were reportedly intentionally arranged to keep those sides of the families apart. Harry and Meghan flew back from California to England for the Platinum Jubilee, despite tensions in the family. “They’re determined to make this a wonderful and drama free trip home, with the focus being squarely on celebrating the Queen on this very special occasion,” an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife.