Kate Middleton Is Gorgeous In Yellow Dress While Heading To Thanksgiving Services: Photos

Kate Middleton has been making quite the statement at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and her latest outfit at the Thanksgiving services on June 3, may just be our favorite. The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a pastel yellow Emilia Wickstead dress with a matching yellow Philip Treacy Oc 908 Hat.

Kate’s high-neck dress featured long sleeves, a ruched bodice, and a wraparound waist that highlighted her petite frame. The rest of the dress flowed out into an A-line skirt that ended in the middle of her shins. Her hat was fastened to the side with a yellow flower underneath and she accessorized with a pair of nude, pointed-toe Gianvito Rossi Gianvito Pumps in Bisque and a pair of Royal Collection Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings.

Kate’s outfits these past few days have been fabulous and just yesterday she looked just as stunning when she wore a crisp white Alexander McQueen Custom Coatdress with a blue and white Philip Treacy Oc 915 Hat, Princess Diana’s Sapphire Drop Earrings, a Strathberry Multrees Chain Wallet Clutch in Navy Embossed Croc, and a Sapphire and Diamond Pendant Necklace.

View Related Gallery Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: Photos From The Celebrations EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE AFTER 7TH JUNE 2022. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is for free use until June 7th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (12968764a) Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle recently Official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, UK - 01 Jun 2022 This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge depart St Paul's Cathedral following a Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign. The Service is included bible readings, anthems, prayers and congregational hymns, expressing thankfulness for The Queen's reign, faith and service. St Paul's Cathedral Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen, London, UK - 03 Jun 2022

Aside from this look, she attended the Garden Party when she wore a pale blue flowy dress designed by a private dressmaker. The high neck midi dress had buttons down the bodice with exaggerated shoulders and she topped her look off with a matching blue Philip Treacy Oc 896 Hat, a pair of blue Jimmy Choo Romy Verdigris Suede Pumps, and a Hobbs Evesham Clutch Bag.