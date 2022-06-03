Kate Middleton Is Gorgeous In Yellow Dress While Heading To Thanksgiving Services: Photos

Kate Middleton looked stunning in a pastel yellow dress with a matching hat when she attended the Thanksgiving service in London.

Catherine Duchess of CambridgeCatherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to The Royal Society of Medicine, London, UK - 21 Mar 2018WEARING BESPOKE JENNY PACKHAM
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge National Service of Thanksgiving, St Paul's Cathedral, London, UK - 03 Jun 2022
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Trooping The Colour - The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK - 02 Jun 2022 The Queen, attends celebration marking her official birthday, during which she inspects troops from the Household Division as they march in Whitehall, before watching a fly-past from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. This year's event also marks The Queen's Platinum Jubilee and kicks off an extended bank holiday to celebrate the milestone.
Kate Middleton has been making quite the statement at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and her latest outfit at the Thanksgiving services on June 3, may just be our favorite. The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a pastel yellow Emilia Wickstead dress with a matching yellow Philip Treacy Oc 908 Hat.

Kate Middleton looked stunning in this pastel yellow Emilia Wickstead dress with a matching yellow Philip Treacy Oc 908 Hat at the Thanksgiving services. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Kate’s high-neck dress featured long sleeves, a ruched bodice, and a wraparound waist that highlighted her petite frame. The rest of the dress flowed out into an A-line skirt that ended in the middle of her shins. Her hat was fastened to the side with a yellow flower underneath and she accessorized with a pair of nude, pointed-toe Gianvito Rossi Gianvito Pumps in Bisque and a pair of Royal Collection Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings.

Kate Middleton & Prince William attended the Thanksgiving services during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 3. (George Cracknell Wright/LNP/Shutterstock)

Kate’s outfits these past few days have been fabulous and just yesterday she looked just as stunning when she wore a crisp white Alexander McQueen Custom Coatdress with a blue and white Philip Treacy Oc 915 Hat, Princess Diana’s Sapphire Drop Earrings, a Strathberry Multrees Chain Wallet Clutch in Navy Embossed Croc, and a Sapphire and Diamond Pendant Necklace.

Aside from this look, she attended the Garden Party when she wore a pale blue flowy dress designed by a private dressmaker. The high neck midi dress had buttons down the bodice with exaggerated shoulders and she topped her look off with a matching blue Philip Treacy Oc 896 Hat, a pair of blue Jimmy Choo Romy Verdigris Suede Pumps, and a Hobbs Evesham Clutch Bag.

