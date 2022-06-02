Kate Middleton Stuns In All White Outfit At Queen Elizabeth’s Trooping The Colour Parade

To kick off Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend, members of the royal family attended her 2022 Trooping the Colour Parade. Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in her white ensemble.

By:
June 2, 2022 6:27AM EDT
View gallery
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE AFTER 7TH JUNE 2022. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is for free use until June 7th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (12968764a) Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle recently Official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, UK - 01 Jun 2022 This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Prince George of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Trooping The Colour - The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK - 02 Jun 2022 The Queen, attends celebration marking her official birthday, during which she inspects troops from the Household Division as they march in Whitehall, before watching a fly-past from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. This year's event also marks The Queen's Platinum Jubilee and kicks off an extended bank holiday to celebrate the milestone.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Trooping The Colour - The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK - 02 Jun 2022 The Queen, attends celebration marking her official birthday, during which she inspects troops from the Household Division as they march in Whitehall, before watching a fly-past from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. This year's event also marks The Queen's Platinum Jubilee and kicks off an extended bank holiday to celebrate the milestone.
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton was an absolute vision as she honored Queen Elizabeth II’s 96th birthday at the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2. Kate rode in a carriage alongside her mother in law, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles in a white blazer and matching fascinator hat. She had her hair pulled back into a sleek bun for the procession. Kate’s three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, were seated across from her for the carriage ride.

kate middleton
Kate Middleton in a white outfit at the Trooping the Colour parade. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Trooping the Colour is an annual event that marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. Queen Elizabeth turned 96 back on April 21. However, this year, the occasion was even more special, as it kicked off a weekend full of events for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Earlier this year, she officially reached 70 years of service, making her the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

kate middleton
Kate Middleton looks stunning at Trooping the Colour. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

At the Trooping the Colour, Queen Elizabeth is guided down the Horse Guard’s Parade in a carriage. After being greeted by a royal salute, she inspects the troops, and a flag is processed down the ranks of soldiers. The soldiers then march past the Queen and she heads back to Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of the Royal Air Force. She is expected to be joined by other members of the Royal Family on the balcony for the end of the event.

Kate, her husband, Prince William, and the kids are all expected to be at various events to honor the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this weekend. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, have also traveled back to the U.K. from California to take part in the celebrations. However, since they are no longer officially Royal Family members, it is unclear how involved they will be in the public events of the four-day festival.

More From Our Partners

ad