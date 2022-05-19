Kate Middleton Stuns In Tight Black & White Off-The-Shoulder Gown At ‘Top Gun’ Premiere: Photos

Kate Middleton looked absolutely breathtaking in an off-the-shoulder black & white gown when she attended the London premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' with Prince William.

May 19, 2022 3:31PM EDT
Image Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton looked the picture of class when she attended the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at Leicester Square on May 19. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black and white fitted gown as she posed alongside Prince William and Tom Cruise.

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in this Roland Mouret Lamble Off-The Shoulder Two-Tone Gown at the London premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at Leicester Square on May 19, with Prince William & Tom Cruise. (Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock)

Kate opted to wear the Roland Mouret Lamble Off-The Shoulder Two-Tone Gown which featured a white flap on the neckline while the rest of the gown was tight and black, flowing perfectly against Kate’s petite frame.

Kate’s stunning gown featured a white band around the neckline with a tight black silhouette & she accessorized with a pair of black Prada Suede Pointed-Toe Pumps, an Alexander McQueen Crystal-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag & a pair of dangling diamond earrings. (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

She accessorized with a pair of black Prada Suede Pointed-Toe Pumps, an Alexander McQueen Crystal-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag, and a pair of dangling diamond earrings.

As for her glam, Kate had her dark brown hair down while parted in the middle. She ditched her usual voluminous blowout for a sleeker look that left her hair straight and neat.

Prince William looked just as handsome when he wore a dark blue velvet blazer with black tuxedo pants, a white button-down shirt, and a black bow tie.

Kate has been out and about a ton lately and her outfits just keep getting better and better. Just the other day, Kate wore a pretty coral Emilia Wickstead coat dress that had a V-neckline, a cinched-in waist and a flowy A-line skirt. She accessorized the long-sleeve dress with a pair of light pink suede Emmy London Rebecca Pumps, a matching Jane Taylor Clelia Hat, a vintage Josef Point De Beauvais Beaded Flap Clutch Bag, and a pair of Kiki Mcdonough Morganite and Diamond Cushion Drop Earrings.

