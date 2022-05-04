Prince William & Kate Middleton Bought Charlotte A Pony For 7th Birthday: ‘She’s Obsessed’

Prince William and Kate Middleton know how to give their kids the royal treatment when it comes to their birthdays! The couple went all out for Princess Charlotte on Monday (May 3), reportedly throwing two separate parties for their little girl’s big 7th. The double shindig surprise was even more exciting when you consider the incredible gift William and Kate bestowed upon the young princess: a pony!

“The gift Charlotte wanted more than anything was a pony,” a source told USWeekly. “She has been taking horse riding lessons for over a year and is obsessed. William and Kate know that her passion for riding isn’t a [phase] and finally agreed to buy her one.”

At the first party for Charlotte, the family celebrated with Kate’s relatives at Anmer Hall, where the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly cooked up quite the spread by herself, including “mini pizzas, burgers, sausage rolls, hot dogs, fruit wands, sandwiches and multi-colored cupcakes,” per the outlet. Charlotte’s two adorable brothers – Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 3 — were said to have delighted their sister by gifting her outdoor versions of the games Connect Four and Jenga.

Kensington Palace was the locale for Charlotte’s second birthday bash, where she partied with her school mates! “It was the first birthday party Charlotte has had with all her friends,” the insider said. “She’s such a popular little girl and loved every minute of being center of attention. Being in the public eye comes naturally to her – she rarely feels intimidated or complains about it. It’s something she really enjoys.”

Princess Charlotte certainly didn’t shy away a few weeks ago at Easter, where she was spotted twinning in blue with her mom at a special Easter service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle! Kate stole the spotlight in her robin egg blue dress coat, while her mini-me Charlotte, holding on to her father’s hand, was all smiles in her super cute, all-blue Easter best. Prince William and Prince George cut regal figures in their own stately garb. Prince Louis, however, did not attend the holiday programming.