Princess Charlotte, 6, Twins With Kate Middleton In Blue For Easter Appearance With Prince William & George

Prince William and Kate Middleton were a vision of class and sophistication as they accompanied two of their three children to a special Easter service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Princess Charlotte, 6, looked adorable in her floral dress as she twinned with her stunning mother in blue, while Prince George, 8, was quite dapper in his navy suit that matched his father’s tailored attire. The couple’s third child, Prince Louis, 3, did not attend the holiday programming.

Kate stole the spotlight in her robin egg blue dress coat, which she paired with matching heels, a clutch and a deep blue hat. Her mini-me Charlotte, holding on to her father’s hand, was all smiles in her super cute, all-blue Easter best. The gentlemen cut regal figures in their stately garb, as George kept an adorably serious look on his face walking alongside his mum.

Other members of the Windsor family attending the event included Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor Zara and Mike Tindall, per the DailyMail. William’s father, Prince Charles, and his wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, were not in attendance. Queen Elizabeth, who has been having mobility issues as of late, also opted not to attend the Easter services.

View Related Gallery Kate Middleton & Her Children -- PICS Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Princess Charlotte Christmas Day church service, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 25 Dec 2019 Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte 17 Apr 2022 The Royal Family attend the Easter Mattins Service, St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK - 17 Apr 2022

The holiday outing comes a few weeks after William and Kate took their controversial eight-day tour of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. The trip aimed to strengthen Britain’s ties with Commonwealth countries, according to Buckingham Palace, but many in the island nations saw it as an attempt to garner support for the monarchy as there is an ongoing movement in Caribbean countries to break away from it.

The Easter celebration also comes the same weekend as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were overseeing the Invictus Games at The Hague, the Netherlands. The trip marks the first time the couple have been back to Europe since they quit the royal family in 2020. The day before, they even stopped at Buckingham Palace to say hello to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.