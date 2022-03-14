Prince William & Kate Middleton Attend First Commonwealth Day Without The Queen Or Prince Harry

It was a much different Commonwealth Day. While Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a service to celebrate the holiday, the guest list lacked Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Queen Elizabeth II.

The British Royal family was on-hand for the Commonwealth Day festivities at Westminster Abbey on Monday (Mar. 14), but it wasn’t that huge of a showing this year. Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, were there, along with William’s father, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. However, notable family members like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Queen Elizabeth II were absent. Though Queen Elizabeth, 95, recently battled COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday (Mar. 11) that she would not attend the service due to mobility issues, per The Mirror.

Kate, 40, and William, 39, brought all the royal glam for the entire crown. The Duchess of Cambridge wore an elegant outfit. Her blue ensemble, by Catherine Walker, included a wool crepe coat dress that sported a silk velvet collar (per PEOPLE). She matched the outfit with a matching ser of pumps, gloves, and a hat. William kept it classy, wearing a sharp suit with a blue tie. The two enjoyed the service at Westminster Abbey, where they tied the knot in April 2011.

Commonwealth Day, which honors all 54 countries and nations that make up the Commonwealth (aka former territories of the imperialistic British Empire), was suspended in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is usually observed by countries worldwide, as indicated by the tweet Kate and Prince WilliamsWilliams’l Twitter account put out. “2.5 billion citizens. 54 member countries. Wishing a very happy #CommonwealthDay to you all.”

The Qu “en of England has had a very interesting 2022. In addition to the viral death report that proclaimed she was no more, the Queen did come down with COVID-19. In early March, she met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at her home in Windsor Castle. In the photos of the meeting, the first pictures of the Queen since catching the coronavirus, the monarch looked spry and healthy.

Queen Elizabeth II was fully-vaccinated and boosted when she tested positive in late February. Following the diagnosis, the Queen participated in virtual meetings with Carles Jordana Madero of Andorra and Kedella Younous Hamidi of Chad. She also called in greeting officials at Buckingham Palace.