Kate Middleton & Prince William Honor Belize With Matching Blue Outfits On Caribbean Tour: Photos

Kate Middleton and Prince William dazzled in matching blue outfits, making a tribute to Belize’s royal colors as they continued on their Caribbean tour.

Sometimes the attire says it all, and when it comes to Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s ambassador duties, sending the right message amidst troubling times couldn’t be more important. During a recent royal visit to the Caribbean, Kate and Will did just that when they chose matching in deep-blue outfits as a clear homage to Belize’s royal color. Looking happy and demure as always while stepping off their plane, Kate and Will’s subtle sign of respect came after many Belizeans protested the tour itself.

Kate and Will’s visit to the Caribbean, a British royal tradition once carried out by Will’s late mother Princess Diana, has caused some turbulent reactions in the country. As Barbados seeks independence from the UK as its own republic, according to The Guardian, some see the Duke and Duchesses tour as a thinly-veiled attempt to garner support for the monarchy and assure stability. Furthermore, some residents of the Toledo district in Belize have grievances with a charity Prince William supports, Flora and Fauna International. Kate and Will had planned to visit a cacao farm in the region but canceled it in light of the upset.

Although their royal visit came with some conflict, Kate and Will were all smiles as they arrived on Saturday, Mar. 19, looking as demure, happy, and united as ever as they touched down from their flight. Each chose to incorporate blue into their look in their own way. Kate chose a head-to-toe lacy cerulean ensemble complete with a knee-length skirt, a tailored top with a sailor collar, and a delicate clutch with a scalloped handle. For his part, Will chose a lighter shade of the primary color, rocking a grey-blue suit, a white shirt, and a navy tie.

In showing tribute to Belize with their stylish ensembles, Kate and Will also paid homage to one of Princess Di’s most iconic colors. Diana was known for loving deep blue, from her sapphire engagement ring (and matching deep blue announcement dress) to the baby blue gown she chose just weeks before giving birth to Prince Harry. Though there may be multiple reasons behind Kate and Will’s color or choice, all of them resonated as the duo appeared off their jet. Call it the power of fashion!