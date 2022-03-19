See Pics

Kate Middleton & Prince William Honor Belize With Matching Blue Outfits On Caribbean Tour: Photos

prince william kate middleton
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Hugo Burnand/Clarence House/REX/Shutterstock (1310831b) Prince William Prince William with his bride Catherine the Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Official Portraits of the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, London, Britain - 29 Apr 2011 Official Royal Wedding pictures released by Clarence House show the bride and groom in the throne room at Buckingham Palace with Bridesmaids and Page boys along with other members of the Royal Family
Catherine, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 19 Mar 2022
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince WilliamCommonwealth Service on Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey, London, UK - 14 Mar 2022The Service is the first in-person gathering of the Commonwealth since the start of the pandemic and will reflect Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year with a special focus on the role that service plays in the lives of people and communities across the Commonwealth.
Kate Middleton and Prince William dazzled in matching blue outfits, making a tribute to Belize’s royal colors as they continued on their Caribbean tour.

Sometimes the attire says it all, and when it comes to Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s ambassador duties, sending the right message amidst troubling times couldn’t be more important. During a recent royal visit to the Caribbean, Kate and Will did just that when they chose matching in deep-blue outfits as a clear homage to Belize’s royal color. Looking happy and demure as always while stepping off their plane, Kate and Will’s subtle sign of respect came after many Belizeans protested the tour itself.

prince william kate middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a subtle tribute to Belize’s royal colors as they arrived at a stop on their Caribbean tour. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Kate and Will’s visit to the Caribbean, a British royal tradition once carried out by Will’s late mother Princess Diana, has caused some turbulent reactions in the country. As Barbados seeks independence from the UK as its own republic, according to The Guardian, some see the Duke and Duchesses tour as a thinly-veiled attempt to garner support for the monarchy and assure stability. Furthermore, some residents of the Toledo district in Belize have grievances with a charity Prince William supports, Flora and Fauna International. Kate and Will had planned to visit a cacao farm in the region but canceled it in light of the upset.

kate middleton prince william
Kate and Will looked happy and united as they kicked off their Caribbean tour on Saturday, Mar. 19. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Although their royal visit came with some conflict, Kate and Will were all smiles as they arrived on Saturday, Mar. 19, looking as demure, happy, and united as ever as they touched down from their flight. Each chose to incorporate blue into their look in their own way. Kate chose a head-to-toe lacy cerulean ensemble complete with a knee-length skirt, a tailored top with a sailor collar, and a delicate clutch with a scalloped handle. For his part, Will chose a lighter shade of the primary color, rocking a grey-blue suit, a white shirt, and a navy tie.

In showing tribute to Belize with their stylish ensembles, Kate and Will also paid homage to one of Princess Di’s most iconic colors. Diana was known for loving deep blue, from her sapphire engagement ring (and matching deep blue announcement dress) to the baby blue gown she chose just weeks before giving birth to Prince Harry. Though there may be multiple reasons behind Kate and Will’s color or choice, all of them resonated as the duo appeared off their jet. Call it the power of fashion!