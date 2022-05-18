Kate Middleton Stuns In Coral Coat Dress Hosting Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Kate Middleton, 40, turned heads in a gorgeous look at Buckingham Palace! The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a coral coat dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead for a glamorous garden soiree, held on the royal grounds on Wednesday, May 18. She paired the look with a matching fascinator, along with a vintage floral clutch and a pair of blush pink pumps by Emmy London. Kate has been a longtime fan of Wickstead dresses, having also sported similar styles in blue, green and yellow at various events over the years.

The mom-of-three was glowing as she made the rounds to greet attendees, as well as pose for photos with her brother-in-law Prince Edward and his wife, the Countess Sophie Wessex. Kate’s skin simply radiated under the natural sunlight, also capturing the sparkle of her diamond drop earrings by Kiki McDonough. Both Edward and Sophie were also traditionally dressed for the occasion, with the Queen’s youngest son wearing a top hat and Sophie in a blue and pink royal dress.

Sadly, Queen Elizabeth — who recently turned 96 — was unable to attended her annual garden party due to mobility issues. The monarch made an appearance over the weekend for her Platinum Jubilee, however, where she walked with a cane. The 96-year-old was all-smiles during the occasion as the United Kingdom and the world celebrated her lengthy reign on the throne! Her Majesty remained seated during the event.

The annual garden parties are a royal tradition at Buckingham Palace, dating way back to the 1860s. The first events were hosted by Queen Victoria to acknowledge and recognize public service of citizens across the United Kingdom. 30,000 people are invited to the events each summer from all walks of life.