Kate Middleton Stuns In Coral Coat Dress Hosting Buckingham Palace Garden Party

The Duchess of Cambridge looked so stylish in her monochrome pink look that included a traditional fascinator.

May 18, 2022 7:49PM EDT
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to The Royal Society of Medicine, London, UK - 21 Mar 2018 WEARING BESPOKE JENNY PACKHAM
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by the Earl of Wessex and Countess of Wessex attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London. Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge,Catherine Middleton,Kate Middleton Ref: SPL5311277 180522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PA-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the official opening of the Glade of Light Memorial, Manchester, UK - 10 May 2022 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the official opening of the Glade of Light Memorial on 10th May 2022. The memorial commemorates the victims of the 22nd May 2017 terrorist attack at Manchester Arena.
Image Credit: PA-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

Kate Middleton, 40, turned heads in a gorgeous look at Buckingham Palace! The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a coral coat dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead for a glamorous garden soiree, held on the royal grounds on Wednesday, May 18. She paired the look with a matching fascinator, along with a vintage floral clutch and a pair of blush pink pumps by Emmy London. Kate has been a longtime fan of Wickstead dresses, having also sported similar styles in blue, green and yellow at various events over the years.

Kate Middleton wore an Emilia Wickstead coat dress for the garden party on May 18. (PA-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

The mom-of-three was glowing as she made the rounds to greet attendees, as well as pose for photos with her brother-in-law Prince Edward and his wife, the Countess Sophie Wessex. Kate’s skin simply radiated under the natural sunlight, also capturing the sparkle of her diamond drop earrings by Kiki McDonough. Both Edward and Sophie were also traditionally dressed for the occasion, with the Queen’s youngest son wearing a top hat and Sophie in a blue and pink royal dress.

The royal accessorized with pumps from Emmy London, a fascinator and a vintage clutch handbag. (PA-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Sadly, Queen Elizabeth — who recently turned 96 — was unable to attended her annual garden party due to mobility issues. The monarch made an appearance over the weekend for her Platinum Jubilee, however, where she walked with a cane. The 96-year-old was all-smiles during the occasion as the United Kingdom and the world celebrated her lengthy reign on the throne! Her Majesty remained seated during the event.

The annual garden parties are a royal tradition at Buckingham Palace, dating way back to the 1860s. The first events were hosted by Queen Victoria to acknowledge and recognize public service of citizens across the United Kingdom. 30,000 people are invited to the events each summer from all walks of life.

