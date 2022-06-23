Megan Thee Stallion Wears String Bikini While Sipping Wine Poolside In Ibiza

Megan Thee Stallion belongs poolside, in a string bikini — full stop! The “Savage” rapper, 27, posted a sexy video to Instagram on Thursday, and she did exactly that in Ibiza. “I’m gonna miss you ibizaaaa,” the Texas Southern University grad captioned the June 23 post. The accompanying video was nothing short of the eye-popping sexiness that has made her famous! Megan is seen slaying in a print string bikini, chunky necklaces, rings, and bracelets, and strappy stiletto sandals.

She set the alluring video to her song “God’s Favorite,” and Megan twerked poolside, sipped a glass of white wine, and generally looked stunning. With perfectly silky long hair, manicured spiky nails, and glam makeup, she preened for her 29.1M followers and swirled her wine glass throughout the short clip. Fans of the “W.A.P.” diva jumped onto her comments section to voice their approval.

They simply couldn’t get enough of Megan’s wine swirling, writing, “Girl the way you stirring that wine and that cup is sending me,” along with laughing emojis. “I’m always doing that to my drink,” commented another, and yet another wrote, “Spinning the wine I’m cracking up.” One follower suggested that her amazing skin calls for something official, writing, “Sis needs a skincare endorsement! Skin looks so soft!” while another wrote, “Skin glowing cause she hit that water in Ibiza.”

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"<P><B>Ref: SPL1336080 180816 </B><BR />Picture by: Splash News<BR /></P><P><B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR />Los Angeles:310-821-2666<BR />New York:212-619-2666<BR />London:870-934-2666<BR />photodesk@splashnews.com<BR /></P> Coral Gables, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Camila Cabello can’t stop laughing during a fun day out on the beach with her besties in Miami on Monday. The superstar singer who was rencetly spotted enjoying a tip to Italy sported a cheeky blue two piece and a huge smile throughout. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

And others praised her incredible body. “Yasssssss NATURAL BODY FOR THE WIN,” commented on follower, while another posted, “Truly makes me proud of having long legs and being thicc.” “Your so goofy!!!!” commented another. “Body is defiantly giving goals sis.”

“Baby girl always looking amazing,” reacted another fan, while others were more to-the-point. “Ask me how many times I’ve watched this already,” one follower commented. “Lemme just marry you already,” wrote a fan.

Megan’s scorching video comes on the heels of a big win at the Billboard Music Awards. The “Plan B” rapper took home the award for Top Rap Female Artist — an honor she also took home in 2021. She notably thanked her fan base, “the hotties,” in her acceptance speech.

“Thank y’all so much,” she said while accepting the award on May 15. “First of all, thank you to the hotties because without the hotties, there would be no hot girl coach.”