Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Gold Metallic High-Slit Dress & Wings At Met Gala 2022

Megan Thee Stallion has made her fabulous entrance at the 2022 Met Gala. The 27-year-old rapper walked the red carpet on May 2 in a stylish gold metallic top with a matching high-slit dress and wings on her arms. She also rocked a pair of matching high heels. Megan styled her hair in a neat bun and sported some light blue eyeshadow and pink lipstick. The “Savage” singer was pictured leaving her hotel for the Met with Moschino’s Jeremy Scott.

This is Megan’s second Met. Last year, the Grammy Award winner wore a strapless light pink gown with a high-low tulle skirt. Megan matched her attire with long metallic pink nails and a mini white top handle bag. In an interview with Vogue red carpet host Keke Palmer, the “WAP” hitmaker said she was channeling “Megan Monroe” with her “Hollywood glamour” vibes at the event.

Megan has been pretty busy lately. She made her Coachella debut on Apr. 17 and gave her fans a brief performance of her new hit single “Plan B.” The Texas native released the full song, which is expected to be the second single from her forthcoming second full-length album, a few days later. “Plan B” follows “Sweetest Pie,” the song Megan and Dua Lipa released in early March.

Fans have been waiting for Megan’s second album for a while now. Her debut studio album, Good News, came out way back in November 2020 and spawned the singles “Body” and “Cry Baby.” It also featured Megan and Beyonce‘s remix to her chart-topping song “Savage.”