Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Pink Crop Top & Pants After Epic Coachella Performance: Photos

The hip hop star turned up the heat for an electrifying show at the desert music festival and then dressed to impress for the after party! Check out her hottest pics here!

By:
April 17, 2022 4:45PM EDT
Megan Thee Stallion made sure to leave her mark at Coachella. The Grammy-winning artist gave an electrifying performance at the desert music festival on Saturday (April 16). After taking to the stage in a shimmering Dolce & Gabbana silver ensemble, the “Savage” singer was later spotted rocking a hot pink set of crop top and pants as she enjoyed the jam-packed after-parties.

Meghan Thee Stallion rocked a hot pink outfit for Coachella. (BACKGRID)

Megan looked ready to have a good time in her barely-there outfit. She flaunted her physique in the tiny top, as she paired it with a matching belt, handbag, shoes and even sunglasses. Talk about a put-together fashionista!

The gorgeous entertainer made her way through the crowd to dance and party the night away at the Neon Carnival, where Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto were spotted enjoying the late-night revelry. The famed after-party is invite only and is going on its 11th year at Coachella. Carnival games, bumper car rides, a Ferris wheel and dancing to beats from famous DJs are all part of the allure. 

Coachella returned in all its glory for 2022 after being sidelined the last two years due to the pandemic. And the famed music festival in Indio, California — stretched over two weekends from April 15 to April 24 — made sure not to disappoint fans, as the lineup was simply iconic!

Megan Thee Stallion performed at Coachella in a silver ensemble. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The headliners included Harry Styles for Friday, Billie Eilish for Saturday and replacing Kanye West after he dropped out was The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia for Sunday’s performances. If that truckload of talent wasn’t enough, including Meghan, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Finneas, Phoebe Bridgers and more took over the multiple stages at the desert extravaganza. And to add to the A-list status of Coachella, surprise guests included Justin Bieber and Shania Twain!

Festival goers are also of the VIP level, as guests have included Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Bella Thorne, Jaden Smith and more.

