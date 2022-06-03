Megan Thee Stallion Channels Barbie In Sexy Pink Gown With Cutouts: Photos

Megan Thee Stallion, 27, looked savage in a bombshell hot pink dress while she attended the Season Two premiere of P-Valley in Los Angeles on June 2. Walking the appropriately named pink carpet at Avalon Hollywood and Bardot, she rocked a long, racy fuchsia gown. The dress came with a cut out design in the center, a halter top, and a not so subtle slit at the leg. She matched the look with some strappy pink heels, while her hair was styled in a pin straight bob that reached beneath her chin. Her makeup consisted of correlating dusty pink eyeshadow, bold fluttery lashes, and shiny nude lip gloss.

The “WAP” songstress made her head turning appearance in order to support the Starz show created by Katori Hall. P-Valley follows the story of the alluring patrons of a strip club in Mississippi called The Pynk. Megan reportedly has a new song that will be aired on the show, although little information is known about the situation, according to Just Jared.

An obvious fan of the color pink, the Grammy Award winning artist was also spotted after her Coachella performance in April heading to a star fueled after party. In the candid photos, she was seen wearing a bright bubblegum pink crop top, matching flared pants, coordinating pink sunglasses, and a baby pink designer purse.

Lupita Nyong'o 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' TV show, New York, USA - 18 Mar 2019 Wearing Bande Noir Megan Thee Stallion is sexy as can be at the premiere of 'P-Valley' season 2 in Los Angeles on Jun. 2, 2022. The crisscrossing cutouts highlighted her hips, midriff, and cleavage splendidly.

Clearly no stranger to highly scandalous outfits, the Texas native also took to her Instagram on May 29 to show herself in a cut out brown leather swimsuit. In the raunchy photos, she posed outdoors in the sunlight while she sported a hard to miss diamond necklace and new blonde highlights.

Two weeks before the Instagram post, she also stepped her glamour game up in a beige two piece dress with a flowing train at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. On the same night, she stole the show while confidently dancing in a black thong bodysuit while performing her recent songs “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie” after taking home the award for Top Rap Female Artist.