Chris Brown Really Wants To Collab With Beyonce Next After Normani Video: That Would Be ‘Dope’

Whose ready for a Breezy-Bey collaboration? Chris Brown is — and he declared in a new interview that he'd never turn down the chance to work with Beyonce.

By:
June 23, 2022 2:53PM EDT
Chris Brown
View gallery
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM - American rapper Chris Brown seen out and about in London for the first time since his assault charge in 2009. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 8 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: OVOWAZZA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Chris Brown, 33, is ready to finally make music with Beyoncé, 40. The “Forever” singer did an interview on the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game on June 22 and said that Queen Bey tops his bucket list of fellow artists he’d like to collaborate with. “Probably Beyoncé, only because of what that would look like. Us really do a dope song with both of us dancing in it,” Chris explained.

“That would be dope, like a check off my to-do list,” Chris added of the possibility of working with Beyonce. “She’s probably the only one I haven’t really worked with. I ain’t turning it down, we just tryna see when it happen.”

Fans would definitely be here for a Breezy-Bey collaboration. Both stars have worked with so many different artists throughout their respective careers, but they have yet to team up. Maybe Chris’ new comments will finally change that. We can only hope!

Chris Brown; Beyonce
Chris Brown; Beyonce (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ironically, both Grammy Award winning-performers  have new music coming out this summer. Chris’ tenth album, Breezy, will be released June 24 with featured artists Lil WayneAnderson .PaakH.E.R., and Jack Harlow, among others. Meanwhile, Beyonce’s long-awaited seventh album, Renaissance, arrives on July 29. She already released the first single, “Break My Soul.”

One famous artist that Chris just worked with is Normani. The 26-year-old appears in the music video for his song “WE (Warm Embrace).” Chris and Normani seductively dance and then cool off with a romantic swim in the video. Normani seems to be the girl of Chris’ dreams, and by the end of the video, they hop on a UFO and are whisked away to space.

More From Our Partners

ad