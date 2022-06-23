Chris Brown Really Wants To Collab With Beyonce Next After Normani Video: That Would Be ‘Dope’

Chris Brown, 33, is ready to finally make music with Beyoncé, 40. The “Forever” singer did an interview on the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game on June 22 and said that Queen Bey tops his bucket list of fellow artists he’d like to collaborate with. “Probably Beyoncé, only because of what that would look like. Us really do a dope song with both of us dancing in it,” Chris explained.

“That would be dope, like a check off my to-do list,” Chris added of the possibility of working with Beyonce. “She’s probably the only one I haven’t really worked with. I ain’t turning it down, we just tryna see when it happen.”

Fans would definitely be here for a Breezy-Bey collaboration. Both stars have worked with so many different artists throughout their respective careers, but they have yet to team up. Maybe Chris’ new comments will finally change that. We can only hope!

Ironically, both Grammy Award winning-performers have new music coming out this summer. Chris’ tenth album, Breezy, will be released June 24 with featured artists Lil Wayne, Anderson .Paak, H.E.R., and Jack Harlow, among others. Meanwhile, Beyonce’s long-awaited seventh album, Renaissance, arrives on July 29. She already released the first single, “Break My Soul.”

One famous artist that Chris just worked with is Normani. The 26-year-old appears in the music video for his song “WE (Warm Embrace).” Chris and Normani seductively dance and then cool off with a romantic swim in the video. Normani seems to be the girl of Chris’ dreams, and by the end of the video, they hop on a UFO and are whisked away to space.