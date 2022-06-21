Tori Spelling Wears Black Sports Bra On The Beach Amid Separation From Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling isn’t wasting any time feeling down! The 49-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum looked bright and energetic while hitting the beach with her five kids, Liam,15, Stella, 14, Hattie,10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5. In pics taken Monday, June 20, Tori was seen in Malibu, California, rocking a beach-ready black sports bra with matching bike shorts, and a brightly patterned cover-up. She wore her iconic long, platinum blonde hair straight and accessorized with a simple necklace.

In additional photos, which you can see via the Daily Mail, she also rocked a tan fedora to shield her eyes from the sun. The actress appeared to be having a great time in the water and was seen taking photos of her kids with her cell phone. Her natural California-girl look was a reminder of her status as one of the most recognizable TV actresses of the ’90s.

Tori took to her own Instagram to post an adorable video of Beau searching for rocks on the beach. “Thought he found a rock turns out it was poop,” she hilariously captioned the video. The daughter of late megaproducer Aaron Spelling and author Candy Spelling didn’t appear to be affected by her recent “trial separation” from her husband of 16 years, Dean McDermott, 55. Her appearance reportedly coincided with Dean’s separate trip to a local golf course on the same day.

The longtime couple have been haunted by divorce rumors since last year, but they seem to have attempted to work things out, according to a source close to Tori. “Tori and Dean are working things out for the sake of their kids,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January. “Over the holidays they both realized that they have too much to lose by getting a divorce and that their lives together are much better than they would be apart. They were questioning whether their love was strong enough to get over their differences.”

But trouble was definitely brewing, as Tori had revealed earlier in June 2021 that they were sleeping in separate bedrooms. Us Weekly finally reported that the Hollywood staple couple were on the outs and already in the middle of trial separation in a June 9 report. “They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped,” a source told the magazine. “Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids.”