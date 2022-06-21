Simon Cowell Breaks Silence After ‘X-Factor’ Star’s Fiancée Dies On Wedding Day

Following the news that former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann’s fiancée Danielle Hampson died on their wedding day, Simon Cowell – who served as a judge during Tom’s time on the show – expressed his deepest sympathies in a statement to TMZ. “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” said Simon, 62. “From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”

Danielle “Dani” Hampson, 34, died just hours before their wedding on June 18. The publicist – and mother of their 8-month-old son Bowie – had no apparent health issues, and the cause of her death has not been revealed. Tom broke the news via Instagram on Monday (June 20), writing that “my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life, [had] passed away.”

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak,” Tom wrote in his message. “I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the altar, or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

Tom added that he was “completely broken” by his grief but would muster his strength to care for their son. “I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become, but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so, so proud.” He ended his message by saying Dani was “the brightest light in any room, [and] my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

Tom and Danielle were initially scheduled to marry in 2020 but put off the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the news of Danielle’s death, Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls, Lewis Capaldi, Ellie Goulding, and Tom’s former bandmate Barclay Beales all shared their condolences and messages of support during this time of sadness.

Fans of X Factor will remember Tom for his stints on the show in 2013 and 2014. He first reached the bootcamp stage in series 10 (2013). Tom returned for series 11, where he was put into an eight-piece boy band, Stereo Kicks. The group’s debut single, “Love Me So,” was released in June 2015. It peaked at No. 31 on the UK Singles Chart. However, the band broke up a month later. Since then, Tom has been a songwriter and producer for other artists.