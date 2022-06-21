‘X Factor’ Star Tom Mann’s Fiancée Dies Unexpectedly On Their Wedding Day

Former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann‘s fiancée Danielle Hampson died on their wedding day on June 18. Tom, 28, shared the heartbreaking news about Danielle, a 34-year-old publicist and dancer, in an Instagram post, though he didn’t reveal the cause of death. Alongside a black-and-white image of Danielle with the couple’s baby son Bowie, Tom wrote out an emotional tribute to his late fiancée.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June,” Tom wrote. “On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle.”

The British musician promised that he will wear his wedding ring “as a sign of unconditional love” to Danielle. “I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy,” the father of one added. “I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

“The most beautiful person inside and out,” Tom said about Danielle, whose final dancing performance was in the music video for Harry Styles‘ song “Treat People With Kindness.” Tom continued, “We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time. My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

Fellow musicians like Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls, Lewis Capaldi, Ellie Goulding, and Tom’s former Stereo Kicks bandmate Barclay Beales all offered their condolences to Tom. Tom was supposed to marry Danielle in 2020, but they were forced to delay their wedding by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.