Travis Barker Shows Off Kourtney Kardashian’s Lace Underwear With His Name On It

Travis Barker showed his love for his new wife Kourtney Kardashian in a super raunchy way! On Sunday, June 19, the drummer posted a close-up Kourtney’s lingerie on his Instagram story. The garment in question? White and gold floral lace panties that said the name “Travis” on them in delicate blue lettering, which can be seen here.

Travis and Kourtney are no strangers to getting intimate with lingerie in the public eye. At their lavish Italian wedding reception in May 2022, Travis removed Kourtney’s garter with his teeth! In the steamy video posted on his daughter Alabama‘s Instagram story, Kourtney wore a form fitting black bodice, mysterious long gloves, a long black veil, and sexy thigh high tights. Her new hubby knelt down to grab her garter with his teeth, then sensually slid it down her leg while the crowd erupted in applause.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara in May 2022, then had another wedding a week later in Italy. Apparently, Kourtney is more than thrilled to be married to Travis.

“[Kourtney is] loving every second of playing wife.” A source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “[She] cannot stop looking at photos from their wedding and she is telling everyone to call her Mrs. Barker.”

The smitten newlywed couple are now apparently thinking of the next steps to take in their marriage, including creating a home together. “They are thinking now of building their own home, which would be really special because they can create a living space together that suits their exact needs, with plenty of rooms for all of their kids to be comfortable and have their own bathrooms,” the insider continued. “This would be their forever family home.”

When it comes to merging their families, the source also gave some insight as to how Kourtney’s children are adapting to having Travis as a stepfather. “Regarding Travis and her children, they have a unique relationship in that Travis is like a super cool older brother to them, but they don’t look at him as their father,” they explained. “They love their dad so much, but they understand that their mom is married to Travis now and that he is their stepfather. There is nothing but love in their entire blended family.”