Travis Barker Removes Kourtney Kardashian’s Garter With Teeth At Wedding Reception: Watch

Looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding reception in Italy will be a night to remember! In an Instagram story posted by Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama, the happy newlyweds showed their love for each other in a seriously intimate way.

At the reception, Kourtney wore a black bodice bodysuit, long lace gloves, knee high tights, and a black veil. Travis knelt down on the grown to bite Kourtney’s garter, and then gently slid it down her leg and off her foot while “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5 played in the background. When Travis was successful, the DJ ironically switched the song to a remix of “Single Ladies” by Beyonce. When the lyrics chanted “put your hands up,” Kourtney threw her arm up over her head in perfect timing. The crowd then applauded as Kourtney grinned ear to ear.

The wedding took place on May 2022 in Portofino, Italy. At the lavish event, Kourtney stunned in a short white lace dress with a dramatically long veil that needed to be carried behind her. Meanwhile, her new hubby Travis sported a sleek black suit in his typical style.

This was the third wedding ceremony for the happy couple, as the two got officially legally married in Santa Barbara on May 15 in an intimate gathering. This comes after the pair held a non-legal ceremony in Las Vegas, where they even hired an Elvis Presley impersonator!

This is Kourtney’s first marriage, as she never chose to wed Scott Disick, the father of her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, Travis has now been married three times, as he was wed to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002. He then went on to marry actress Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008, and had two children with her named Landon and Alabama.

As for the future plans for the couple, Kourtney has been open about her desire to have children with Travis. She is currently undergoing fertility treatments, although she revealed her struggles with conceiving on a May episode of The Kardashians.