Prince William Sits With Louis, Charlotte, & George In Pre Father’s Day Pic

Prince William and his three children celebrated Father's Day in the cutest way possible on June 18.

June 18, 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis
Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert
Prince George and Prince William Duke of Cambridge Platinum Jubilee Pageant, London, UK - 05 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince William and his three cute kids seem to be closer than ever right before this Father’s Day! On June 18, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a heartwarming snapshot on their official Instagram account of William and his three children posing together outdoors.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

In the adorable photo, which can be found here, the four are seen with giant grins on their faces while looking directly into the camera in front of a scenic mountain background. Louis, 4, sat on his father’s shoulders, while William had his arm around George, 8, and Charlotte, 7, on either side. “Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!” the caption affectionately read.

The picture comes shortly after Queen Elizabeth‘s successful Platinum Jubilee, where England celebrated her record breaking 75 year reign. At the closing event concert, little George was seen mouthing along to Rod Stewart‘s cover of “Sweet Caroline.”

Although that moment was full of sweetness, not everything has been going swimmingly within the Royal Family. Tensions occurred when Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. They then dropped a bomb in a tell all interview with Oprah, citing mistreatment from the family and from the media due to Meghan’s race.

While Harry and Meghan reunited with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, and Kate Middleton for the Platinum Jubilee in London, they were not allowed to stand on the balcony during the end of the ceremony. However, brothers William and Harry have been reportedly attempting to mend their relationship for Elizabeth’s sake prior to the massive celebration.

Similarly, an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife that Harry intended for the trip to be as peaceful for the family as possible. “They’re determined to make this a wonderful and drama free trip home, with the focus being squarely on celebrating the Queen on this very special occasion,” the insider stated. “More than anything this trip is about honoring the Queen and spending time with her,” they added.

