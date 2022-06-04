Prince George Sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ As Rod Stewart Performs At Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee: Watch

The adorable Prince George seemed to have a blast at the Platinum Jubilee concert on June 4! During Sir Rod Stewart‘s rendition of Neil Diamond‘s classic hit “Sweet Caroline,” the 8-year-old was seen mouthing along to the words as he enthusiastically waved around a United Kingdom flag.

Prince George singing along to Sweet Caroline with his dad and waving his flag, a British classic 😍👑#PlatinimJubilee #PlatinumPartyAtThePalace pic.twitter.com/fuC0AeouQ4 — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) June 4, 2022

The eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, he also seemed to be on his best behavior while he sat next to his father in a similar jacket and tie. Earlier that day, the father and son duo were seen both wearing navy blue suits while they walked Cardiff Castle. The lookalike pair were accompanied by George’s mother Kate and his younger sister, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The Platinum Jubilee awards were a massive four day gathering honoring the reign of George’s great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who has been serving as England’s monarch for a record breaking 70 years. The star studded concert was set to be the last event of the anniversary celebration, and took place at the legendary Buckingham Palace. Memorable appearances of the night included performances from immensely talented artists such as Diana Ross, Elton John, Alicia Keys, Queen + Adam Lambert, Duran Duran, and more.

Before the exhilarating show, Queen Elizabeth, 96, made a surprise appearance in a hilarious sketch with the beloved animated British icon Paddington the Bear. In the quirky skit, the Queen randomly pulled a marmalade sandwich out of her purse at a tea party. The comedic video then concluded with she and Paddington tapping along to the sound of “We Will Rock You” triumphantly playing outside their building.

Although the Queen appeared to be lighthearted in the sketch, there has been some ongoing, undeniable tension within her family. In 2020, her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle dropped a bombshell interview with Oprah, explaining their decision to step back as royal senior members. However, reports swirled in late May that Harry and his brother William were attempting to mend their relationship before reuniting for their Grandmother’s Jubilee, supposedly making an effort to move on from the past.