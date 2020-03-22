Neil Diamond Sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ & Urges Fans To ‘Stay Safe’ Amid Self-Quarantine

Neil Diamond changed up the song lyrics to his classic tune as a PSA for people to watch their hands, and we are here for it!

Neil Diamond, 79, is here to uplift your spirits! The legendary singer is currently in quarantine in his Malibu, California home and decided to play some tunes in a new video posted to his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Sunday, Mar. 22. “Hi everybody, this is Neil Diamond, and I know we’re going through a tough time right now,” he said in the video, which opened with a cameo of his adorable golden retriever Shammy. “But I love ya and I thought maybe if we sing together, we’ll just feel a little bit better. Give it a try, okay?” he continued.

The Grammy winner then began singing an acoustic version of his iconic 1969 tune “Sweet Caroline,” complete with a guitar. “Where it began, I can’t begin to knowing/But then I know it’s growing strong,” he began, showing off his impeccable vocal range. Neil then surprised us with a quick change-up of the lyrics to tie into what’s happening with the Coronavirus pandemic! “Hands, washing hands/Reaching out, don’t touch me me, I won’t touch you,” he continued, updating the original lyrics for his millions of Twitter followers.

“Stay safe out there! ‘Hands, washing hands…” he captioned the short but sweet clip. The Brooklyn, NY native was comfortable and relaxed as he sat next to his fireplace and sported a black baseball cap, t-shirt and dark gray hoodie. The feel-good video quickly instantly became a viral sensation, racking up millions of views on social media.

Stay safe out there! “Hands… washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

Fans showed their love for the performance on social media, and thanked Neil for brightening up their day! “❤️❤️❤️love you Neil. Hope you and Katie are saying safe. This was totally awesome and made heart sing and smile,” fan @reneemcmanus77 wrote, referencing his wife of eight years Katie McNeil. “I guess we are all being a solitary man! Lol!! Makes me wanna get a red rubber ball! But Im a believer in God!! And i will just Be!! Thanks for a beautiful noise by a warm fire! Shiloh err Shalom Neil!💜💜💜💖💖💖,” @mohkah26karan added, while @jmgsunshine123 posted, “Thank you…the unofficial Boston theme song!! ❤ love Neil!!”

Neil has actively jumped into the conversation around the COVID-19 pandemic on Twitter, praising those who are working on the front lines through this difficult time. “Thank you healthcare workers, first responders, supermarket employees, food service and utility workers, delivery drivers and everyone out there who is on the frontlines to keep everyone safe,” he tweeted on Saturday, Mar. 21. “We applaud you!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #solidarityat8 #saferathome,” he also posted.