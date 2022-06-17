Margaret Cho: Why States Banning Gender Affirming Care For Trans Kids Is ‘Ludicrous’

Image Credit: Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock

Margaret Cho is speaking out against the “ludicrous” ban on gender affirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth. The A-list actress, 53, who is currently starring in Hulu’s Fire Island, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife after an Alabama law almost went into effect last month, making it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical treatment to transgender youth.

“I mean, that’s just ludicrous. You know, it’s so beyond that, beyond what is right, what is good for public health. You’re basically denying care to children,” the Emmy Award-nominated actress said following news from earlier this year when Idaho lawmakers passed legislation to make it a crime punishable by life in prison for a parent to seek gender-affirming health care for their child.

One month earlier Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave direction to the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services to order investigation of parents of transgender children who have received gender-affirming surgeries as child abuse. “You’re denying parental care to children,” the comedian said. “Part of health care is the gender affirming care and that is a public health issue. It’s a really, really big problem and the mindset that goes along with that it’s just as ludicrous as the mindset that would ban children from drag shows.”

“Drag is like the most playful, child friendly, activity actually. It’s actually very close to clowns, but people are way more afraid of clowns. They’re a lot less afraid of drag queens than they are clowns. Clowns are scarier,” Cho added about the controversial ban.

Meanwhile, the multi-talented star has been busy promoting her latest film project with Hulu’s rom-com movie Fire Island costarring Saturday Night Live alum Bowen Yang. “I think it’s like what’s really special about getting to do Fire Island is that we had such a great time and we just love each other,” she said. “I love those guys. The movie was so beautiful to do and you know, we had the best time and I love doing it. And then of course I just love doing comedy too, so it was really good.”