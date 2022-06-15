Steph Curry’s Toddler Son Canon, 3, Can Dribble 2 Balls At The Same Time, Just Like His Dad

Like father, like son! Steph Curry’s son Canon showed off his basketball skills in an adorable video shared by his mom Ayesha on Tuesday, June 14. The three-year-old might follow in his dad’s footsteps into the NBA. It’s clear he’s already putting in the practice, as he dribbled two balls at home in the extra cute video. The two-ball dribble is a staple of Steph’s warm-up routine, and the 34-year-old baller can regularly be seen working on his handling skills before games.

In the cute video, Canon had two basketballs in hand and he handled them like a pro. His mom, 33, posted an adorable caption, comparing him to the two-time MVP. “Canon Jack out here stuntin like his daddy,” she wrote with a heart-eyes and laughing emoji. Of course, she also tagged Steph! The video had tons of compliments for the young player. “If this doesn’t break the internet today, I don’t know what will,” one fan wrote.

Canon is the youngest of Steph’s three kids! Steph and Ayesha also have an older son Ryan, 6, and a daughter Riley, 9. All three of the kids (and Ayesha) are definitely cheering the point guard on in the NBA finals, as the Golden State Warriors take on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 on Thursday, June 16. The Warriors currently have a 3-2 lead in the series.

View Related Gallery Steph & Ayesha Curry: See Pics Of The Couple Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jul 2017 Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (L) and his wife Ayesha (R) during a demonstration over the arrest in Minnesota of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Oakland, California, USA, 03 June 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. California protest in wake of George Floyd death in Minneapolis, Oakland, USA - 03 Jun 2020

Other than the NBA finals and his son’s adorable basketball skills, Steph has plenty to be proud of this year! He also finished college after leaving 13 years ago to play in the NBA. He would’ve been a member of the Class of 2010 at Davidson College, but he returned and became a member of the Class of 2022. He wrote a celebratory caption about returning after all these years! “Dream Come True,” he wrote on his graduation day in May. “Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through.”