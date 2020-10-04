Steph Curry Is The Sweetest Dad Snuggling With Kids Riley, 8, Ryan, 5, & Canon, 2, In New Pic

Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to share a sweet and tender moment with her husband Steph Curry, who ‘never ceases to amaze’ her, and their three kids getting cozy on a couch together.

Steph Curry, 32, looked like he could win a “Father of the Year” award in his latest family snapshot! The athlete was sitting on a couch with his three kids, including Riley, 8, Ryan, 5, and Canon, 2, in the sweet photo, which was posted to his wife Ayesha Curry‘s Instagram page on Oct. 3, and they couldn’t help but have a cozy moment together. Little Canon had one arm around his dad while Ryan looked on over them and Riley sat on the other side showing them something on a phone.

“🖤growing too fast. 8,5 and 2 … how?! @stephencurry30 you never cease to amaze me. One of a kind,” Ayesha lovingly captioned the photo. It didn’t take long for her followers to share their own positive opinions about the post in the comments section once she posted the pic. “This is a beautiful picture,” one follower wrote while another called Steph “a good, good father ❤️”

Ayesha’s latest pic isn’t the first one that’s showed Steph sharing a memorable moment with his kids. The doting parent is often posing for various pics with them for social media and has been seen having a great time with them while out and about on regular occasions. Whether he’s sharing a cute kiss with Riley at the park, or holding onto them while on the red carpet of kids’ movie premiere, he sure knows how to be a loving and protective one to his girls and son.

When Steph and his kids aren’t spending quality time together, the basketball player is making sure to get in some date nights with his gorgeous wife. Ayesha shared a romantic photo of the two of them on Aug. 9 and in it, her hubby was giving her a kiss on the cheek as she flashed a big smile. “Just 2 crazy kids trying to figure it out… at least that’s what we tell ourselves!” she captioned it.

It’s always awesome to see Steph and Ayesha showing off their normal parenting life and close bond with each other. We look foward to seeing more similar moments like their most recent ones in the near future!