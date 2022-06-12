Madonna Rocks Balenciaga Top & Neon Pink Shorts For Dinner Date In Hollywood: Photos

Madonna has been making her presence known on the scene lately! The Material Girl was spotted having a fun night out in Hollywood on Saturday, June 11, just two days after she made a splash at Britney Spears’ surprise wedding to Sam Asghari. Rocking a Balenciaga top and neon pink shorts with fishnet stockings, the “Frozen” singer, 63, looked like she stepped off the cover of a fashion magazine for her Tinseltown exploits.

Daring to impress, the Dick Tracy star added a slew of silver chain necklaces to her attire to go with the barrage of bracelets and designer sunglasses. She stomped around the streets in a pair of black military boots as she carried a luxury leather handbag. With her trademark platinum blonde tresses left long and loose, Madonna was every inch the style icon. As for the gentleman by her side, he is reportedly Ricardo Gomes, her famous photographer.

It’s no surprise that Madonna was a guest at Britney’s star-studded nuptials, as the two pop icons go way back, having sang together on Britney’s 2003 hit “In The Zone” and performed together at the 2004 MTV VMAs where they shared THAT infamous kiss. To show how close they are, the pair even danced and sang at Britney’s reception to Madonna’s “Like A Virgin!” And guess what? They shared a kiss again!

View Related Gallery Madonna's Sexiest Pics: Look Back At Some Of Her Raciest Outfits Over The Years Madonna in Concert in Canada 7-7-1987 Madonna 1987 Madonna at Wembley Stadium Madonna in concert, Wembley Stadium, London, UK - 18 Aug 1987

Always the fashionista with famous friends, Madonna was also recently snapped with British music sensation FKA Twigs. The icon was spotted leaving London’s members-only club The Twenty Two in Grosvenor Square donning a sheer top and fishnet stockings as she held hands with the “Glass & Patron” singer. The unlikely duo kept the shutterbugs busy as their looks were fierce and flashy.

The public outings have been a bit of a departure for Madonna, as she has been enjoying family festivities at home recently, including celebrating Easter with her big brood. In adorable snaps she shared of the holiday soiree, the star rocked a short-sleeve mesh green crop top, high-waisted, baggy tie-dye pants and a pair of neon green sneakers. The Easter shindig wouldn’t be complete without some family fun activities like egg-coloring and basket-hiding! The singer captioned the clip, “Couple of crazy Bunnies………#fireboy.”