Charlize Theron Debuts Black Hair Makeover At Charity Event: Before & After Photos

Charlize Theron, 46, wowed onlookers when she stepped out with a drastic hair makeover this weekend! The actress, who is known for her blonde hair, attended an event for her Africa Outreach Project on the backlot of Universal Studios with a jet black hair color. The length of the tresses were also different during the public appearance when she went for a mullet style.

The beauty rocked a white button-down long-sleeved top and jeans with her new hair color and style to her star-studded gala and and paired the look with black heels. She also wore dangling earrings and a bracelet as she flaunted natural-looking makeup. She topped things off by carrying a cute black clutch purse as she posed for her epic pics and flashed a smile.

Before she attended her charity event, Charlize made headlines about her love life. The talented star has been reportedly “hooking up” with Halle Berry‘s ex Gabriel Aubry. “They’re very casual and enjoying each other, ”and it’s “nothing serious,” a source told Us Weekly last month. They were first romantically linked five years ago, but she publicly denied that they were dating at the time.

When Charlize isn’t attending big events or facing dating rumors, she’s spending time with her daughters Jackson, 10, and August, 7. The doting mom and the girls were spotted on a rare outing earlier this year and looked adorable together. They were shopping on the streets of Studio City, CA and stayed close as Charlize put her arms around them as they walked together.

Charlize’s outings with Jackson and August are just some of the ways the public has gotten glimpses of the family of three. She also sometimes shares cute pics of her kids on social media in special posts. One of them included a birthday tribute to her mom Gerda in Jan. 2022. One of the photos in the series of pics of the post showed the cuties posing with their smiling grandmother, looking as happy as could be.