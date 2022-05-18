Charlize Theron Reportedly ‘Hooking Up’ With Halle Berry’s Ex Gabriel Aubry

Canadian model Gabriel Aubry is reportedly in a 'casual' romance with Charlize Theron, years after the actress denied they were an item.

By:
May 18, 2022 11:45AM EDT
Charlize Theron; Gabriel Aubry
View gallery
Charlize Theron Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Grants Banquet, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018 WEARING GIVENCHY SHOES BY CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Charlize Theron arrives at CTAOP's Night Out 2021: Fast and Furious, at the Universal Studios Backlot in Los AngelesCTAOP's Night Out 2021: Fast and Furious, Los Angeles, United States - 26 Jun 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Charlize Theron sports a khaki jumpsuit as she is spotted arriving at upscale sushi park restaurant with her and best friends to celebrate her daughter Jackson's birthday. 15 Jun 2021 Pictured: Charlize Theron. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA762894_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Charlize Theron “has been hooking up” with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, a source told Us Weekly on May 18. “They’re very casual and enjoying each other,” the source added of Charlize, 46, and Gabriel, 45. The pair were romantically linked five years ago, but Charlize publicly denied that they were dating at the time. Although they’re an item now, Us Weekly‘s insider notes that the relationship is “nothing serious.”

Charlize Theron; Gabriel Aubry
Charlize Theron; Gabriel Aubry (Photo: Shutterstock)

Charlize and Gabriel first sparked romance rumors in June 2017 when they were pictured outside a school in Santa Monica. The Bombshell actress set things straight the following month during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I’ve never met him. I’ve met him for like three seconds,” Charlize said about Gabriel. She explained they only met in “passing,” because her adopted children Jackson, 10, and August, 7, attend the same school as Gabriel’s daughter Nahla Ariela, 14, who he shares with his ex Halle Berry, 55,

Sean Penn, 61, was the last person romantically linked to Charlize. The duo dated from December 2013 to June 2015, following her romances with Irish actor Stuart Towsend, Third Eye Blind singer Stephen Jenkins, and actor Craig Bierko. Gabriel, meanwhile, started dating Halle in 2005 and they welcomed their daughter in 2008. Two years later, the couple split and began a highly-publicized custody battle.

Most of the drama between Gabriel and Halle involved the X-Men actress wanting to move their daughter to France with her then-fiancé Oliver Martinez, 56. The custody battle was ultimately resolved in 2014, with Halle ordered to pay Gabriel $16,000 a month. Halle accused Gabriel of racism, physiological abuse, and an incestuous affair in court documents that were unearthed years after their custody agreement, according to Daily Mail.

Gabriel Aubry & Halle Berry
Gabriel Aubry & Halle Berry at the 81st Annual Academy Awards Vanity Fair Party on Feb. 22, 2009 (Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

It’s unclear how Halle feels about Gabriel’s relationship with Charlize. The Monster’s Ball star has found love with new beau, Van Hunt. They went public with their relationship in September 2020 and are so happy together.

More From Our Partners

ad