Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She’s Never Seen Her Dad Ron’s Show ‘Happy Days’

Bryce Dallas Howard’s dad Ron Howard may be a Hollywood staple, but the 41-year-old actress has successfully avoided one of the shows that made him a star: Happy Days. Bryce revealed that she’s never watched the classic 70s sitcom during an interview on The View on Friday, June 10.

The talk show hosts showed a throwback to when Bryce appeared on the show in 2004 and at the time, Bryce had also said that she hadn’t seen an episode of the classic show, and she revealed that even now, she hasn’t watched it! After the clip finished, the Jurassic World actress said she remembered the moment clear as day. “I remember it! Everyone gasped,” she said.

Joy Behar asked if anything had changed in the years since she first appeared, and Bryce admitted, “Not really.” The Help star said that at this point, it’s different. “It’s not like I’ve avoided it,” she said. “Now, it’s a choice.” Even though her dad was a star, some of the show’s hosts playfully grilled her on how she hadn’t seen it.

After the actress opened up about having not seen the show, she did say that another TV icon tried to get her to watch after the 2004 interview. “Jay Leno gave me a box set. He heard that when I revealed it here on The View. He was like, ‘Get with it. Here’s a box set of Happy Days.’ That I didn’t really fully—I haven’t,” she explained, but got cut off. Sara Haines jumped in to defend her, and she jokingly asked producers to cut to a commercial as Bryce tried to justify never having seen the classic show.

Before the interview ended, Joy did ask if Bryce had ever seen another classic that her dad had starred in even earlier in his career: The Andy Griffith Show, and she said that she did, as all the ladies laughed.

Ron, 68, has been in the spotlight for nearly his entire life. While he’s worn many different hats in the movie world (including directing the Oscar-winning movie A Beautiful Mind), he has been acting since he was a child, getting his first credited role in the 1959 flick The Journey when he was just five-years-old, before going on to massively successful sitcoms like The Andy Griffith Show and Happy Days.