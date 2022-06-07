Bryce Dallas Howard Stuns In A Cutout Black Dress At ‘Jurassic World 3’ Premiere: Photos

Bryce Dallas Howard looked stunning in a tight black cutout gown at the 'Jurassic World: Dominion' premiere in LA on June 6.

By:
June 7, 2022 10:30AM EDT
Actress Bryce Dallas Howard arrives for the UK Film Premiere of Rocketman at the Odeon Luxe in London Film Premiere Rocketman, London, United Kingdom - 20 May 2019
American actress Bryce Dallas Howard wearing an Alex Perry dress arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022
Bryce Dallas Howard'Jurassic World: A New Age' film premiere, Cologne, Germany - 30 May 2022
Bryce Dallas Howard always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere in LA on June 6. The 41-year-old looked stunning in a tight black Alex Perry gown that featured a plunging neckline and a cutout on her waist.

Bryce Dallas Howard looked gorgeous in this tight black Alex Perry dress with a cutout on her waist & a plunging neckline at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere in LA on June 6. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Bryce’s satin dress featured long sleeves and a high neck, but the neckline was cut out and had a plunging sweetheart neckline that revealed ample cleavage. Under her chest, there was a huge cutout that revealed her tiny waist, and the rest of the gown flowed down and hugged her frame.

As for her glam, Bryce had her red hair down in voluminous curls while her bangs covered her face. She added a red smokey eye and a glossy pink lip.

Bryce has been looking fabulous while promoting her new film and aside from this look, she recently attended the Mexico City premiere when she wore a bright blue Alex Perry Dane gown with a plunging neckline. The dress featured an incredibly low V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button and was ruched and knotted at her waist.

The next day, she headed to London for a photocall when she rocked a neon green Alex Perry dress that was similar to her black gown. Her long-sleeve neon dress was cut out on the chest and a low-cut sweetheart neckline and exaggerated shoulders. The dress was skintight and ended in the middle of her calves and she accessorized with nude, pointed-toe pumps and oversized black sunglasses.

