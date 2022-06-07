Bryce Dallas Howard Stuns In A Cutout Black Dress At ‘Jurassic World 3’ Premiere: Photos

Bryce Dallas Howard always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere in LA on June 6. The 41-year-old looked stunning in a tight black Alex Perry gown that featured a plunging neckline and a cutout on her waist.

Bryce’s satin dress featured long sleeves and a high neck, but the neckline was cut out and had a plunging sweetheart neckline that revealed ample cleavage. Under her chest, there was a huge cutout that revealed her tiny waist, and the rest of the gown flowed down and hugged her frame.

As for her glam, Bryce had her red hair down in voluminous curls while her bangs covered her face. She added a red smokey eye and a glossy pink lip.

View Related Gallery 'Jurassic World Dominion': Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard & More At Events & Premieres Mamoudou Athie, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, DeWanda Wise and Jeff Goldblum 'Jurassic World: Dominion' photocall at Trafalgar Square, London, UK - 27 May 2022 Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Laura Darn and Jeff Goldblum 'Jurassic World: Dominion' premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Jun 2022

Bryce has been looking fabulous while promoting her new film and aside from this look, she recently attended the Mexico City premiere when she wore a bright blue Alex Perry Dane gown with a plunging neckline. The dress featured an incredibly low V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button and was ruched and knotted at her waist.

The next day, she headed to London for a photocall when she rocked a neon green Alex Perry dress that was similar to her black gown. Her long-sleeve neon dress was cut out on the chest and a low-cut sweetheart neckline and exaggerated shoulders. The dress was skintight and ended in the middle of her calves and she accessorized with nude, pointed-toe pumps and oversized black sunglasses.