Bryce Dallas Howard Shares Rare Selfie With Daughter Beatrice On 10th Birthday: ‘Welcome To Double Digits’

Bryce Dallas Howard, 40, shared a sweet and rare selfie with her youngest, Beatrice, to celebrate her daughter’s 10th birthday.

Bryce Dallas Howard is mom to a brand-new tween! The actress, 40, shared a rare selfie to Instagram with her daughter Beatrice, celebrating her youngest child entering ‘double digits.’ Even behind protective black N95 masks, the mother-daughter duo’s smiles were clear while they posed with pink “10” balloons.

In her caption, Bryce spoke about the joy of watching Beatrice grow up into “a person with incredible kindness, sparkling wit, and genuine love for others and the world around her.” Bryce, who is the eldest daughter of legendary director Ron Howard, 67, sweetly described watching her daughter “come into herself” as “one of the greatest privileges of her life.

The actress’s famous friends chimed into the comments section to further spread birthday love to Beatrice. Viola Davis, 56, commented: “Happy birthday beautiful Beatrice,” alongside a heart. And actress and director Marianna Palka, 40, left a long and heartfelt message, calling Beatrice a “gorgeous light spirit,” and emphasizing: “We are so lucky to know & treasure you.”

Beatrice is Bryce’s youngest daughter with her husband, actor Seth Gabel, 40. The couple also shares a son, Theodore, who was born in 2007. Though the actor couple still split time between New York and LA, the family purchased a home in upstate New York in 2019. In an interview with Architectural Digest, Bryce shared that she felt “destined” to be in the home, where she cultivates an herb garden and has installed solar panels: “We really love the place,” she shared.

Beyond her family, Bryce is gearing up for a big year ahead. The actress, who plays Claire Dearing in the blockbuster Jurassic World series, will again star in the third installment, Jurassic World: Dominion, set to be released in June. Fans of the original series have had plenty to get excited with, as stars of the original Jurassic Park Sam Neill, 74, Laura Dern, 54, and Jeff Goldblum, 69, have all hinted on social media they’ll be returning. This year, Bryce will also direct an episode of The Book of Boba Fett, a new spinoff of the acclaimed Disney+ series The Mandalorian, a prequel to Star Wars that Bryce also had a role in.