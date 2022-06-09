Chaney Jones Slays In Tight Pink Outfit Similar To Kim K’s After Denying Split From Kanye West: Photos

Chaney Jones looked just like Kim Kardashian when she rocked a skintight monochrome pink outfit while out in LA on June 8.

By:
June 9, 2022 2:05PM EDT
Kim Kardashian looking stylish in tight black leggings and a black jacket while out and about in New York, NY. Boots ‚Äì Yeezy Season 6 in Graphite - ¬£434 Catsuit ‚Äì Yeezy x 2XU Jacket - Yeezy Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5029413 300918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones marks a striking resemblance to his ex wife as she steps out for dinner solo at Carbone in Miami. 26 Feb 2022 Pictured: Chaney Jones. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA831949_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: BACKGRID

It’s no secret that Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones resembles Kim Kardashian, and Chaney proved that when she was out in West Hollywood on June 8. Chaney showed off her curvy figure in a skintight pink Balenciaga outfit featuring tight legging boots with an even tighter mini dress on top.

Chaney Jones rocked this tight pink Balenciaga outfit while out in West Hollywood on June 8. (BACKGRID)

Chaney’s spaghetti strap corset dress featured an incredibly plunging, lace-lined neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She opted out of any accessories and instead, left her long brown hair down in voluminous waves.

Chaney’s outfit was similar to Kim Kardashian’s, who rocked this tight pink Balenciaga outfit with a feather jacket after her ‘SNL’ appearance back in October 2021. (@TheHapaBlonde/SplashNews)

We couldn’t help but notice how much Chaney’s outfit looked like Kim’s recent outfits which are also head-to-toe pink Balenciaga looks. Just recently, Kim was out in LA when she wore tight pink Balenciaga Pantashoes with a tiny cropped zip-up Political Campaign hoodie sweatshirt, a sparkly pink Balenciaga Hourglass Bag, and Balenciaga Eyewear Cat-Eye Silver-Tone Sunglasses. She had her platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves and her tiny waist was on full display in the pants.

Kim Kardashian wore this tight pink Balenciaga outfit in LA on May 28. (MEGA)

Aside from this pink look, how can we forget Kim’s skintight pink Balenciaga outfit that she wore after her SNL appearance? She wore a shiny metallic pink onesie with a massive feather boa jacket on top.

Chaney’s outfit comes on the heels of her confirmation that she and Kanye are still dating. After rumors started to go around that the couple had broken up after four months, Chaney commented on TMZ‘s Instagram post, “Please stop posting and spreading fake news about my relationship. Have some respect, it’s his birthday.”

