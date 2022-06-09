Chaney Jones Slays In Tight Pink Outfit Similar To Kim K’s After Denying Split From Kanye West: Photos

It’s no secret that Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones resembles Kim Kardashian, and Chaney proved that when she was out in West Hollywood on June 8. Chaney showed off her curvy figure in a skintight pink Balenciaga outfit featuring tight legging boots with an even tighter mini dress on top.

Chaney’s spaghetti strap corset dress featured an incredibly plunging, lace-lined neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She opted out of any accessories and instead, left her long brown hair down in voluminous waves.

We couldn’t help but notice how much Chaney’s outfit looked like Kim’s recent outfits which are also head-to-toe pink Balenciaga looks. Just recently, Kim was out in LA when she wore tight pink Balenciaga Pantashoes with a tiny cropped zip-up Political Campaign hoodie sweatshirt, a sparkly pink Balenciaga Hourglass Bag, and Balenciaga Eyewear Cat-Eye Silver-Tone Sunglasses. She had her platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves and her tiny waist was on full display in the pants.

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Barbie Pink Outfits: Photos Of Kim Kardashian, Pam Anderson & More Dolled Up With Valentine's Day approaching, it's time to start considering your date night outfits for Feb. 14. One way to get a super flirty look is by going with sassy pink ensembles which could have been plucked straight from a Barbie doll's closet. From bubble gum to fuchsia, stars like Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, and more are packing the punch in sades of pink! These A-listers have proven the hue is not just for little girls, as they've rocked the bright, bold color to perfection on the red carpet, pavement, and beyond. Here, Kim rocks head to toe pink while out with her daughter while J-LO dressed like a true New Yorker in all black but then added a punch of pink with a bold jacket. All of these women and more have rocked the color to perfection. Want more celebrity-style inspiration? See more stars looking gorgeous in pink by scrolling through the gallery.

Aside from this pink look, how can we forget Kim’s skintight pink Balenciaga outfit that she wore after her SNL appearance? She wore a shiny metallic pink onesie with a massive feather boa jacket on top.

Chaney’s outfit comes on the heels of her confirmation that she and Kanye are still dating. After rumors started to go around that the couple had broken up after four months, Chaney commented on TMZ‘s Instagram post, “Please stop posting and spreading fake news about my relationship. Have some respect, it’s his birthday.”