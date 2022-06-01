Kim Kardashian Rocks The Same Skintight Balenciaga Pants In Different Colors 3 Days In A Row

Kim Kardashian has been loving her skintight pants so much that she wore them three days in a row in three different colors.

June 1, 2022 2:28PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian is seen leaving a SKIMS photo shoot and heading to Ripley's Believe It or Not! tourist attraction on Hollywood Blvd. in LA. The reality tv star wore a hot pink Balenciaga zip-up hoodie that obscured much of her toned upper body during her outing. She rocked a set of form-hugging leggings that showed off her curvy form and included a set of high-heeled shoes. The influencer accessorized with a small purse and a pair of silver-framed sunglasses that added a bit of shine to her monotone outfit. Her platinum blonde locks remained free-flowing and paired well with the bright tone of her clothing. 28 May 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA862973_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shopping in Mayfair. 31 May 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA863687_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Kim Kardashian isn’t one to repeat an outfit but there’s a first for everything. The 41-year-old opted to wear the same pair of skintight Balenciaga pants in three different colors for three days in a row. She rocked them with an all black outfit, all white, and all pink, and each look was better than the next.

Kim Kardashian rocked this pink Balenciaga outfit featuring a pair of high-waisted Pantashoes with a cropped zip-up hoodie, a sparkly pink Balenciaga Hourglass Bag & Balenciaga Eyewear Cat-Eye Silver-Tone Sunglasses. (MEGA)

The first time Kim wore the outfit was on May 28 in LA when she wore the tight, pink Balenciaga Pantashoes with a tiny cropped zip-up hoodie sweatshirt, a sparkly pink Balenciaga Hourglass Bag, and Balenciaga Eyewear Cat-Eye Silver-Tone Sunglasses. She had her platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves and her tiny waist was on full display in the pants.

Kim rocked the same outfit in black when she was in London on May 30, but this time she accessorized with a Balenciaga Hourglass Xs Shearling-Effect Leather Bag. (Raw Image LTD/MEGA)

The second time she wore the look was in London on May 30 when she wore the same pants, but this time in black. She styled the leggings with the same cropped hoodie in black and accessorized with a Balenciaga Hourglass Xs Shearling-Effect Leather Bag.

The third time she wore the outfit was a day later, on May 31, when she wore the look in a tan color. This time, she accessorized with a Balenciaga Le Cagole Xs Shoulder Bag and Balenciaga Bb0041S Sunglasses. She threw her platinum blonde hair back into a messy, middle-parted low bun.

The third time Kim wore this outfit was on May 31, but this time it was in a tan color & she accessorized with Balenciaga Le Cagole Xs Shoulder Bag & Balenciaga Bb0041S Sunglasses. (Raw Image LTD/MEGA)

We love that Kim has been repeating outfits because she doesn’t normally do it. However, on a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim showed off her archive of fabulous clothes and discussed trying to rewear her old clothes. She recently did that at her sister Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker.

Kim rewore a strapless black Dolce & Gabbana dress that she bought a couple of years ago and made it look new when she wore a sheer black lace turtleneck Vetements mini dress underneath.

