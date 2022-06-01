Kim Kardashian Rocks The Same Skintight Balenciaga Pants In Different Colors 3 Days In A Row

Kim Kardashian isn’t one to repeat an outfit but there’s a first for everything. The 41-year-old opted to wear the same pair of skintight Balenciaga pants in three different colors for three days in a row. She rocked them with an all black outfit, all white, and all pink, and each look was better than the next.

The first time Kim wore the outfit was on May 28 in LA when she wore the tight, pink Balenciaga Pantashoes with a tiny cropped zip-up hoodie sweatshirt, a sparkly pink Balenciaga Hourglass Bag, and Balenciaga Eyewear Cat-Eye Silver-Tone Sunglasses. She had her platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves and her tiny waist was on full display in the pants.

The second time she wore the look was in London on May 30 when she wore the same pants, but this time in black. She styled the leggings with the same cropped hoodie in black and accessorized with a Balenciaga Hourglass Xs Shearling-Effect Leather Bag.

The third time she wore the outfit was a day later, on May 31, when she wore the look in a tan color. This time, she accessorized with a Balenciaga Le Cagole Xs Shoulder Bag and Balenciaga Bb0041S Sunglasses. She threw her platinum blonde hair back into a messy, middle-parted low bun.

We love that Kim has been repeating outfits because she doesn’t normally do it. However, on a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim showed off her archive of fabulous clothes and discussed trying to rewear her old clothes. She recently did that at her sister Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker.

Kim rewore a strapless black Dolce & Gabbana dress that she bought a couple of years ago and made it look new when she wore a sheer black lace turtleneck Vetements mini dress underneath.