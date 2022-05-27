Kim Kardashian Rocks Tight Pink Outfit & Dances With North, 8, In New TikTok

If there’s one thing for sure about Kim Kardashian it is that she loves a skintight outfit and she proved that in her latest TikTok. The 41-year-old was at an event with her eight-year-old daughter, North West, when Kim wore a bright pink outfit featuring a pair of high-waisted latex pants with a cropped sweatshirt.

Kim styled her hot pants with a tiny cropped zip-up hoodie sweatshirt, pointed-toe pink heels, light pink sunglasses, and a tiny pink bedazzled Balenciaga purse. She had her platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves and her tiny waist was on full display in the pants.

View Related Gallery Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Wearing Pink: Photos Of Kim, Kylie & More Kendall Jenner amfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019 The star-studded event will include a black-tie dinner, a celebrity-filled live auction, a runway show of exclusive looks curated by Carine Roitfeld, and special performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and The Struts. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide Wearing Giambattista Valli x H&M Kim Kardashian stuns in a hot pink feathered catsuit as she celebrates her first hosting gig on SNL at Zero Bond. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5264884 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Meanwhile, North went with a much more casual outfit, featuring baggy pants with a super oversized T-shirt and a pair of sneakers. In the video, which was sped up, the mother and daughter danced around a room while doing funny faces.

Kim has been loving the color pink lately and just the other day, she posted two photos of herself wearing a bubblegum pink outfit from her SKIMS x Fendi collaboration. In the photos, she wore a tight pink bodysuit that showed off her entire bare behind in a pair of sheer tights.

Kim posted the photos with the caption, “Still obsessing over the @skims @fendi collab.” In the first photo, Kim was pictured sitting on a chair while rocking the tight bodysuit with a pair of sheer tights and furry pink mules. In the second photo, Kim lifted one foot onto the chair, revealing her famous behind that was on full display in the thong bottoms.