Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter Shai, 11, On Graduating 5th Grade With Cute Photo & Tribute

Bow Wow is a super proud father! The 35-year-old rapper and actor (whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss) shared a heartwarming photo of himself and his daughter Shai, 11, to his Instagram to commemorate her graduating from the fifth grade on Wednesday, June 8! Other than congratulating his daughter on finishing elementary school, he also seemed excited for all the adventures that middle school will bring her!

After the graduation, Shai and Bow Wow sat at a picnic table outside of her school. The graduate looked adorable in a blue dress, while her dad sported a white t-shirt and khaki shorts, along with a pair of sneakers. While his daughter gave a peace sign for the photo, the rapper made a humorously ponderous look. On his Story, Bow Wow posted a video of Shai walking across the stage and receiving her diploma. He also posted a later video of him holding his daughter’s hand and congratulating her. “Shai has officially become a middle schooler. It is lit,” he said in the video.

In his caption, Bow Wow was similarly congratulatory to his daughter! “Congrats [Shai Moss] my lovely daughter has graduated! On to the 6th Grade! i wasn’t going to miss this for nothing!” he wrote, before joking about the other event happening at the same time as the graduation. “THE NBA FINALS CAN WAIT.”

Bow Wow shares Shai with his ex Joie Chavis. It’s clear that he has a very special bond with his daughter, who seems like she shares her dad’s interest in acting! She’s even paid tribute to some of her dad’s movies by lip-syncing along with his lines in cute videos on her Instagram, like when she mouthed along to his lines from Madea’s Big Happy Family in January! Acting isn’t the only thing that Shai has in common with her dad! She’s shown her love of music too, by starring in videos, showing off her dance moves alongside her mom!