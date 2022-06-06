Nick Jonas Limps Into The Emergency Room After Suffering Painful Softball Injury: Photos

Nick Jonas, 29, was probably not feeling very “Cool” on Sunday, June 5, after a groin injury landed him in the emergency room. In photos obtained by Page Six (seen here), the new father could be seen hunched over in pain after taking a softball straight to the groin during a game in Encino, Los Angeles. He then limped off the field and was helped by his older brothers Joe Jonas, who was also playing in the game, and Kevin Jonas, who was a spectator. The famous trio was followed to the emergency room, where they went to the wrong entrance at first, per Page Six.

Nick’s wife of three years, Priyanka Chopra, 39, was not at the softball game because she was traveling to Paris for “something exciting,” according to her Instagram Story. She was photographed (seen below) on June 6 exiting the luxurious Ritz Hotel in a fully-sequined orange gown with a plunging neckline. She paired the glamorous dress with chunky black heels and a short silver snake necklace that wrapped around her neck from tail to head.

Neither Priyanka nor Nick made any mention of the softball accident on their social media accounts. However, on June 5, Priyanka did share a clip of her hubby on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to her Instagram Story that was posted by the show’s official Instagram account that same day. In the clip, Nick told host Jimmy Fallon that he and Priyanka dance to “a lot of Bollywood music” because he believes it is “the easiest to dance to.” He even showed off his favorite move.

View Related Gallery Nick Jonas: Photos Of The Singer & JoBro Nick Jonas Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 20 May 2018 Nick Jonas Ralph Lauren show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2018

It is not clear if Nick and Priyanka’s 6-month-old daughter, Malti, was in California at the time of Nick’s injury or if she traveled to Paris with her mother. Nick and Priyanka welcomed Malti into the world via surrogate in January, but she was kept in the NICU for more than 100 days. She came home just in time for Mother’s Day, for which both parents expressed their gratitude at the time.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Nick began in an emotional post on Instagram. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.” Alongside his message, the “Jealous” singer shared a photo of him, Priyanka, and their little girl. Priyanka shared the same photo and nearly the same message.