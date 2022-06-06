Priyanka Chopra Sizzles In A Plunging Orange Dress As She Leaves Her Hotel In Paris: Photo

Priyanka Chopra always knows how to make an entrance, even when she’s leaving a place. The 39-year-old actress left jaws dropped and gobs smacked when she exited the Ritz Hotel in Paris on Monday (June 6.). The wife of Nick Jonas wore an orange metallic dress with a neckline that went all the way down. Priyanka’s outfit cinched at her waist to show off her body’s curves. Her hair was glamorous, as always, with her deep, dark tresses draping her shoulders elegantly.

She paired the outfit with a pair of black heels to give her a few extra inches and a silver snake necklace that included a brilliantly pink jewel. As to where she was going with this look, she posted on her Instagram Story earlier in the day that she was in Prance for “something excited,” but didn’t explain what. (There were rumors it was a Bulgari Jewelry event). She did ask for recommendations from her fans of places to explore while in the capital city.

Priyanka’s Parisian holiday comes roughly five months after she and Nick, 29, announced the arrival of their first baby via surrogate. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple said in their joint statement. Three months later, the sex of their surrogate baby was revealed after the child’s birth certificate was uncovered. The two had welcomed a daughter and confirmed to HollywoodLife that her name was Malti Marie. The child was also reportedly born on Jan. 15.

Unfortunately, Nick and Priyanka had to wait a little bit before they could dive into parenthood. “On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but reflect on these last few months, and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Nick wrote in a May Instagram post. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” he wrote, adding his gratitude to “every Doctor, nurse, and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.