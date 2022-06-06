‘HTGAWM’ Stars Charlie Weber & Liza Weil Rekindle Romance 3 Years After Split

Charlie Weber, 43, let the world know he’s most likely back with his ex Liza Weil when he took to Instagram on June 5 to share an eye-catching post for her 45th birthday. The How to Get Away with Murder star, who split from his former co-star three years ago, shared a photo of the two of them walking outside while holding hands and added a caption that called his on-again girlfriend, “baby” as he wished her a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday Baby!!!❤️,” the captioned read.

Once Charlie shared the birthday post, his followers quickly replied with comments that were full of excitement about their reconciliation. “Omg are they together in real life,” one follower wrote while another called them “one of the best couples ever.” A third exclaimed, “this is EVERYTHING to me!” and a fourth shared, “I love this!”

Charlie’s photo and message to Liza comes three years after he revealed they had gone there separate ways after three years of dating. “Liza and I share an amazing relationship rooted in love and respect,” he said in a statement to People. “That relationship has found its way back to the great friendship we’ve always had.”

The actor, who kept his romance with Liza under wraps for a while back then, revealed how they initially turned their friendship into more, in a July 2017 episode of the Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast. “We were great friends and we found ourselves in a position to be more than that,” he said. “You spend a lot of time [together] and we, I very much enjoyed spending time away from work and so it all just kind of came together like that…I’m very happy.”

The talented hunk also mentioned how their love progressed “naturally” after they both went through divorces in the few years before they took things to the next level. He was married to Giselle Weber from 2015 until 2016 and she was married to Paul Adelstein from 2006 until 2017.