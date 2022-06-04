Diana Ross Wows The Crowd During Her Platinum Jubilee Performance: Photo

Diana Ross returned to the United Kingdom to perform for the first time since 2007.

By:
June 4, 2022 6:38PM EDT
Diana Ross Platinum Jubilee Concert June 4, 2022
View gallery
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE AFTER 7TH JUNE 2022. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is for free use until June 7th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (12968764a) Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle recently Official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, UK - 01 Jun 2022 This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Photo credit should read: Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal / BBC Studios / Heyday Films/PA Wire Mandatory Credit: Photo by PA Wire/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (12972794a) Handout photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear having cream tea at Buckingham Palace taken from a film that was shown at the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear having cream tea at Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 04 Jun 2022 EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The copyright for the photograph vests with Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal / BBC Studios. Publications are asked to credit Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal / BBC Studios / Heyday Films The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph will be free for press usage until 30th June 2022. It must not be used after this date without prior, written permission from Royal Communications, and no further licensing can be made
Adam Lambert performs with Queen guitarist Brian May during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service Platinum Jubilee, London, United Kingdom - 04 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock

Diana Ross, 78, shined bright as she headlined the Platinum Party at the Palace event on Saturday, June 4. The event closed out the second to last day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations that have been an ongoing ball since June 2 in honor of Queen Elizabeth II‘s seventh decade on the throne of England.

Diana Ross Platinium Jubilee Concert June 4, 2022
Diana Ross at the Platinum Jubilee Concert on June 4, 2022 (Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock)

During her performance, she began her set with a rendition of “Chain Reaction” while a disco ball projected onto the palace. While crooning over her back up singers, she wore a voluminous black and white dress and long silver earrings. She continued with one of her newer songs titled “Thank You,” then closed the night with one of her most beloved tunes, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”. “I am so proud and pleased to be sharing the evening with you!” She exclaimed before exiting the stage.

Diana Ross Platinum Jubilee Concert June 4, 2022
Diana Ross at the Platinum Jubilee Concert on June 4, 2022 (Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock)

Ahead of the event, the former Supremes singer gushed about singing for Her Majesty. “I have had the honor of meeting The Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family,” she told the BBC in a statement on May 18. “Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world, and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion.”

Ross last performed in the UK in 2007 during her I Love You tour. She planned to return in 2020, but her tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Platinum Party at the Palace serves as the kick-off for a string of more than a dozen concerts for the icon across the United Kingdom. “I look forward to coming to the UK to be with all my fans, friends and family, it is an honor and a privilege to sing and dream, every concert is a blessing and a gift, I am filled with excitement and huge appreciation. Dreams do come true,” Diana noted, per the famous O2 Arena’s website.

Adam Lambert Queen
Brian May and Adam lambert perform on stage (Photo: Kevin Parry/Shutterstock)

The star-studded lineup at the three-stage Platinum Party at the Palace included Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys, and Andrea Bocelli, among others. Queen and Adam Lambert opened the show. It marked the second time Queen was invited to a jubilee, as they performed on the roof of Buckingham Palace during 2002’s Golden Jubilee, per Express. Playing coy about his performance in an interview with the publication on May 19, lead guitarist Brian May said, “Of course, it would have to be something quite big following the appearance on the Buckingham Palace roof many years ago. I think people would expect something quite special, wouldn’t they? Hmmm…so that’s probably all we can say at the moment.”

The Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year serving England as its queen. She took the throne in February 1952, although her official coronation took place in June 1953. She is the longest-serving monarch England has ever seen.

More From Our Partners

ad