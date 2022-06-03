‘Jersey Shore’ Trailer: Mike Accuses Angelina Of Having ‘Side Pieces’ Amidst Split From husband

“I’ve been feeling alone in this marriage for a long time,” Angelina Pivarnick says in the new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation trailer. Although the show’s last season ended with Angelina and her husband, Chris Larangeira, seemingly getting back to a better place, news broke that the two had split in Feb. 2022. Angelina expands on the breakup in the trailer, saying, “Chris left again. He moved out.”

Amidst the breakup, Angelina also has to deal with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino instigating drama. “He’s, like, in the pot and he’s [stirring],” she says in one scene. Then, everything explodes when Mike and Angelina go head to head in an explosive fight. He calls her a cheater, which flabbergasts her, but he doubles down on the accusation. “You had multiple side pieces and they all wanted to expose you!” he claims.

Angelina was previously accused of having a “side boo” in Old Bridge, New Jersey, but she denied the allegations. The issues between Angelina and Chris began just one year after their Nov. 2019 wedding. In Jan. 2021, Angelina actually filed for divorce and Chris moved out of their home for several weeks. He ended up coming back so they could work on things, but everything took a turn for the worst once again as the year wound down.

In April, Angelina revealed she had been hospitalized for stress following her breakup from Chris. “I’m not doing well at all,” she admitted at the time. “i need to get better. My health comes before everything else. My immune system has been super low from all the stress I’ve endured the past couple months. I wish this pain on no one in this entire world.”

The new season of Jersey Shore certainly doesn’t seem to have a shortage of drama, as other scenes show Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley getting fired up, as well. The show returns on Thursday, June 23 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV, followed by a new series, Buckhead Shore.