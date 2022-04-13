News

‘Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Hospitalized For Stress Amid Divorce From Chris Larangeiraw

James Vituscka
Angelina Pivarnick told fans she’s ‘not doing well at all’ as she deals with a divorce from her husband of two years Chris Larangeiraw.

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick, 35, has been hospitalized for “stress” — just two months after her husband of two years, Chris Larangeiraw, 42, filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Angelina shared the sad news of her ailing health on her Instagram story, stating, “In the hospital. Please whomever [sic] is calling me and texting me to respond. I’m not doing well at all.”

“I need to get better. My health comes before everything,” Angelina wrote. In the following slide, Angelina shared a short video of herself hooked up to IV’s while laying in a hospital bed. Following the shocking video, she wrote, “My immune systems [sic] been super low from all the stress I’ve endured the past couple of months. I wish this pain on no one in this entire world. I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me. Stress is definitely a killer.”

She added that no one can “understand the amount of pain [she’s] endured lately,” which seemingly is about her split from Chris. And although things were not looking good for her at the moment, she concluded the post with some words of hope, writing, “God has me that’s all that matters. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Soon enough I will see the light. I’m just waiting to see it. I have been keeping prayers and god closer than ever and I know he’s got big plans for me. I love you, God. God keeps every promise.”

As HollywoodLife previously reported, Angelina and Chris first filed for divorce in January 2021, but later dismissed it. In February, Chris filed on his own and the two have not reconciled. The Jersey Shore duo dated for five years before Chris proposed to her in January 2018. One year later, in November 2019, they got married in a ceremony that included their castmates.