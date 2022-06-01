Kim Kardashian: I’d ‘Eat Poop Every Single Day’ If It Helped Me ‘Look Younger’

While promoting her new skincare line, SKKN, Kim Kardashian said she would 'try anything' to look younger.

June 1, 2022 7:40PM EDT
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shopping in Mayfair. 31 May 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA863687_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian is seen leaving a SKIMS photo shoot and heading to Ripley's Believe It or Not! tourist attraction on Hollywood Blvd. in LA. The reality tv star wore a hot pink Balenciaga zip-up hoodie that obscured much of her toned upper body during her outing. She rocked a set of form-hugging leggings that showed off her curvy form and included a set of high-heeled shoes. The influencer accessorized with a small purse and a pair of silver-framed sunglasses that added a bit of shine to her monotone outfit. Her platinum blonde locks remained free-flowing and paired well with the bright tone of her clothing. 28 May 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA862973_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian is ready to go to some major extremes when it comes to staying youthful. “I’ll try anything,” the reality star told The New York Times in a recent interview ahead of the release of her new skincare line SKKN. “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

In terms of why she decided to veer into skincare versus expanding her beauty line, KKW Beauty, the lifestyle mogul noted how she wanted to “stay true to exactly what I use,” showing off not just her glowing skin, but skincare routine.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian (MEGA).

Despite how her nine-step system of skincare “might seem scary to some,” she said, “That’s why I’m here — to break it down, to be like, ‘They’re all necessary.’” 

Moreover, Kim noted in the interview how she’s not really concerned with people not being able to afford her skin care. “It’s definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity,” she said. “The products I was using that were comparable were way more expensive, not to compare anything. I tried to get the quality for the best price that we could, especially the vitamin C serum.”

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala ( David Fisher/Shutterstock).

Kim continued by discussing her new line in relation to her incredibly successful Skims shapewear line, which, as of this January, was valued at $3.2 Billion

“People might have assumed at the beginning that Skims was a celebrity clothing brand for sure,” she said. “I get that, but once they got the product, I think they realized that it was a product-based brand. I’ve been able to have access to skin treatments and stuff, and I’ve learned so much along the way. It’s like I’m sharing my solutions, like I did with Skims.”

