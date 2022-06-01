Kim Kardashian: I’d ‘Eat Poop Every Single Day’ If It Helped Me ‘Look Younger’

Kim Kardashian is ready to go to some major extremes when it comes to staying youthful. “I’ll try anything,” the reality star told The New York Times in a recent interview ahead of the release of her new skincare line SKKN. “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

In terms of why she decided to veer into skincare versus expanding her beauty line, KKW Beauty, the lifestyle mogul noted how she wanted to “stay true to exactly what I use,” showing off not just her glowing skin, but skincare routine.

Despite how her nine-step system of skincare “might seem scary to some,” she said, “That’s why I’m here — to break it down, to be like, ‘They’re all necessary.’”

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian Then & Now: A Look Back At The Star's Evolution Through The Years Kim Kardashian West The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 Kimberly Kardashian 'Paris' launch, debut album by Paris Hilton Party at Privilege, California, America - 18 Aug 2006

Moreover, Kim noted in the interview how she’s not really concerned with people not being able to afford her skin care. “It’s definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity,” she said. “The products I was using that were comparable were way more expensive, not to compare anything. I tried to get the quality for the best price that we could, especially the vitamin C serum.”

Kim continued by discussing her new line in relation to her incredibly successful Skims shapewear line, which, as of this January, was valued at $3.2 Billion.

“People might have assumed at the beginning that Skims was a celebrity clothing brand for sure,” she said. “I get that, but once they got the product, I think they realized that it was a product-based brand. I’ve been able to have access to skin treatments and stuff, and I’ve learned so much along the way. It’s like I’m sharing my solutions, like I did with Skims.”