A$AP Rocky Says He Won’t Let Son With Rihanna ‘Lose’ His ‘Imagination’

A$AP Rocky shared he wants to raise an 'open-minded' child with Rihanna just two weeks after welcoming their first son!

By:
May 30, 2022 12:31PM EDT
asap rocky
View gallery
West Hollywood, CA - Rihanna & boyfriend ASAP Rocky leave celeb hot spot Delilah’s in the wee hours of the morning in West Hollywood. They left the hot spot around 3:30 am. The two got into her SUV together. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - A pregnant Rihanna and ASAP Rocky hold hands as they head to Giorgio Baldi restaurant for her baby shower dinner with family and friends in Santa Monica. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna & ASAP ROCKY leave dinner in Hollywood Pictured: Rihanna,ASAP Rocky Ref: SPL5301830 070422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Khrome / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Shutterstock

A$AP Rocky opened up about being a new dad after welcoming his first son with girlfriend Rihanna! The rapper, 34, shared the one thing he never wants his baby to “lose” in a new cover story and interview with Dazed magazine, published on Monday, May 30. “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” he revealed.

“I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents,” he said to the magazine. Of course, it’s harder to get “cooler” parents than A$AP and GRAMMY-winning Rihanna, 34, who also oversees a fashion and beauty empire with Savage X Fenty lingerie and Fenty Beauty

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their first son on May 13. (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

The superstar, née Rakim Athelaston Mayers, also shared he “loves” cartoons — hinting he’ll likely watch animated series with his son. “I actually love to watch cartoons – I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark,” he added. 

A$AP Rocky on the cover of ‘Dazed’ magazine’s summer issue. (Brianna Capozzi)

The A-List couple announced that they were pregnant with their first child in Jan. 2022 after two years of dating. Rihanna changed the game when it came to maternity fashion in the months that followed, embracing her growing baby bump and evolving body in a series of sexy looks including bikini tops and mini skirts in Los Angeles, Paris, Miami, New York and her native Barbados, just to name a few. The Anti singer gave birth to her son on May 13 in Los Angeles.

A$AP Rocky in an editorial image from his ‘Dazed’ cover shoot. (Brianna Capozzi)

On several occasions, Rihanna also embraced some cozier baggy looks — which drew comparison to her and A$AP dressing alike. The rapper revealed, however, that was just “natural” without any pre-planning. “I think it’s just natural. We happen to look good together naturally,” he said. “You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house. Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen… but then I gotta steal it back,” he teased.

More From Our Partners

ad