A$AP Rocky Says He Won’t Let Son With Rihanna ‘Lose’ His ‘Imagination’

A$AP Rocky opened up about being a new dad after welcoming his first son with girlfriend Rihanna! The rapper, 34, shared the one thing he never wants his baby to “lose” in a new cover story and interview with Dazed magazine, published on Monday, May 30. “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” he revealed.

“I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents,” he said to the magazine. Of course, it’s harder to get “cooler” parents than A$AP and GRAMMY-winning Rihanna, 34, who also oversees a fashion and beauty empire with Savage X Fenty lingerie and Fenty Beauty.

The superstar, née Rakim Athelaston Mayers, also shared he “loves” cartoons — hinting he’ll likely watch animated series with his son. “I actually love to watch cartoons – I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark,” he added.

The A-List couple announced that they were pregnant with their first child in Jan. 2022 after two years of dating. Rihanna changed the game when it came to maternity fashion in the months that followed, embracing her growing baby bump and evolving body in a series of sexy looks including bikini tops and mini skirts in Los Angeles, Paris, Miami, New York and her native Barbados, just to name a few. The Anti singer gave birth to her son on May 13 in Los Angeles.

On several occasions, Rihanna also embraced some cozier baggy looks — which drew comparison to her and A$AP dressing alike. The rapper revealed, however, that was just “natural” without any pre-planning. “I think it’s just natural. We happen to look good together naturally,” he said. “You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house. Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen… but then I gotta steal it back,” he teased.