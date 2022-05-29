Britney Spears Reveals Why She Didn’t Go To The Met Gala As She Models Red Mini Romper

Britney Spears revealed she “was gonna go” to the recent Met Gala, but had a good reason for skipping out. “I hate flying!!!” the 40-year-old pop star wrote via her Instagram on Saturday, May 28, alongside a shrug emoji and two red roses. Instead, Britney revealed, she spent a cozy night in. “I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on,” she explained.

The Met Gala, chaired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, is held annually on the first Monday in May as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s event, dubbed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” was also co-chaired by Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, as well as Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Notably, Britney has never made an appearance at the Met Gala — but it would not be a surprise that she scored an invite this year given the international headlines about her conservatorship finally coming to an end in Nov. 2021. In recent months, the pop star has taken several steps to begin building the next chapter of her life, which also included getting engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari. Britney revealed she was pregnant with her third child this Spring, but sadly shared she miscarried in a joint statement with Sam, 28.

View Related Gallery Britney Spears' Sexiest Photos: See The 'Stronger' Singer's Hottest Pics Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Her latest caption was part of a new video post that included the Kentwood, Louisiana native showing off a new red mini romper. The long sleeve number included a black heart pattern and henley style button-down for a cozy, SKIMS-like vibe. Britney paired the romper with a black pair of combat boots as she moved from side to side in her living room, giving fans a look at the outfit.

“Yes I reposted this video !!! I wanted it in real time in silence !!!” she wrote in her caption. “Why ??? I’ve never done that before !!!,” she also said. Britney’s new adopted cat also made an appearance in the clip as she picked up the female feline to show her off on camera. The cat was also spotted talking behind the “Lucky” singer as she filmed the short clip.

Britney shared that Wendy the cat joined her family back in February along with dog Sawyer. “My cat is French and very peculiar … she looks at food as if she is 30 for two min before she eats it,” she explained to fans. “She’s extremely smart and she looks like a miniature cheetah.”