Prince Harry Spotted Riding Horse After Meghan Markle Visits Uvalde Memorial

Prince Harry, 37, loves a good polo match! The Duke of Sussex was seen getting on his horse once again just after wife Meghan Markle, 40, made an unannounced visit to Uvalde, Texas, to pay her respects to victims of the elementary school massacre there on May 26. In the new photos, Prince Harry mounted his horse wearing a white shirt and black helmet with a “1” emblazoned on the left sleeve. He rocked full protective gear, including protective safety glasses, as well. The snaps were taken in Santa Barbara on May 27.

The Duke of Sussex is a member of the California-based polo team Los Padres. He was previously photographed out on the polo field at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in on May 20, looking as athletic as ever! On that outing, he wore a navy blue polo shirt paired with white pants, with a navy ball cap and gray sneakers.

Harry’s polo day comes just on the heels of Meghan’s visit to grief stricken Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two children were killed on May 24 by armed gunman Salvadore Romus. Meghan reportedly delivered large bags of food to volunteers at the Herbie Ham Activity Center, for blood donors at a blood drive there. According to BuzzFeed News, volunteers didn’t know their unassuming visitor, clad in a white t-shirt, ball cap, and jeans, was the Duchess of Sussex herself.

View Related Gallery Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Cutest Photos: See The Duke & Duchess' Sweetest Snaps Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c) This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. Meghan Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry 17 Apr 2022 5th edition of the Invictus Games, The Invictus Games Stadium, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 17 Apr 2022

“She was just really sweet. She just kind of walked in with her crew and started putting ice waters in the bucket with us and laying out chips for the people who were needing snacks before and after donating,” volunteer Georjean Burnell told the outlet. Meghan also placed a bouquet of white flowers at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the tragedy at the Uvalde County Courthouse.

The appearances of both Harry and Meghan come ahead of their planned visit to Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee, set to begin June 2. Their appearance there will be their first back as a family — the couple officially renounced royal life two years ago.