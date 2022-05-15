Meghan Markle Wears White Shorts For Polo Game With Prince Harry: Photos

Meghan looked incredible in her chic, casual gear as she cheered on her hubby Harry during his polo match.

By:
May 15, 2022 12:14PM EDT
Meghan Markle
View gallery
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry 17 Apr 2022 5th edition of the Invictus Games, The Invictus Games Stadium, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 17 Apr 2022
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch seated volleyball. 5th edition of the Invictus Games, The Invictus Games Stadium, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 17 Apr 2022
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Meghan Markle is clearly a huge fan of her husband Prince Harry. The former actress was spotted cheering on her royal beau at a polo game on Saturday, May 14. Looking incredibly chic in her casual ensemble, Meghan was all smiles as she walked alongside Harry, who was all dressed up for his match in the appropriate athletic gear.

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle cheered on Prince Harry at his polo match on May 14, 2022.(BACKGRID)

The Duchess of Sussex rocked a simple white oxford tucked into a pair of khaki shorts cinched with a leather belt. Her trademark raven tresses were tied back in a loose bun, as she added a pair of designer sunglasses to top off the stylish look. With minimal makeup, the Los Angeles-born star let her natural beauty shine. Harry, meanwhile, looked sporty and dapper in his dark green polo shirt and tan pants.

The outing comes after the couple made a trip to the Netherlands last month to attend the Invictus Games, the tournament for injured and sick service members and veterans which Harry founded back in 2014. At the opening ceremony, Harry hilariously included their baby boy Archie, 2, in his speech. The Duke of Sussex, who was a helicopter pilot in the British armed services, joked about his son’s career aspirations, telling the crowd that Archie “obviously” wants to follow in his father’s footsteps as an aviator.

“When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously — or Kwazii from Octonauts,” Harry quipped, before adding, “If you’re laughing, then you’ve seen that.”

Meghan, who also shares 10-month-old daughter Lilibet with Harry, took the stage before her husband to greet the attendees and gush about Harry. “He has spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you,” she began. “I could not love and respect him more and I know many of you feel the same because he is your fellow veteran having served two tours of Afghanistan, and ten years of military service.”

The trip marked the first time the couple have been back to Europe since they quit the royal family in 2020. The day before the opening ceremony, they even stopped at Buckingham Palace to say hello to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

More From Our Partners

ad