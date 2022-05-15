Meghan Markle Wears White Shorts For Polo Game With Prince Harry: Photos

Meghan Markle is clearly a huge fan of her husband Prince Harry. The former actress was spotted cheering on her royal beau at a polo game on Saturday, May 14. Looking incredibly chic in her casual ensemble, Meghan was all smiles as she walked alongside Harry, who was all dressed up for his match in the appropriate athletic gear.

The Duchess of Sussex rocked a simple white oxford tucked into a pair of khaki shorts cinched with a leather belt. Her trademark raven tresses were tied back in a loose bun, as she added a pair of designer sunglasses to top off the stylish look. With minimal makeup, the Los Angeles-born star let her natural beauty shine. Harry, meanwhile, looked sporty and dapper in his dark green polo shirt and tan pants.

The outing comes after the couple made a trip to the Netherlands last month to attend the Invictus Games, the tournament for injured and sick service members and veterans which Harry founded back in 2014. At the opening ceremony, Harry hilariously included their baby boy Archie, 2, in his speech. The Duke of Sussex, who was a helicopter pilot in the British armed services, joked about his son’s career aspirations, telling the crowd that Archie “obviously” wants to follow in his father’s footsteps as an aviator.

View Related Gallery Meghan Markle Then & Now -- Photos Of Star From Hollywood Start To Royal Fairytale Life On 40th Birthday Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dutch Oven/Kobal/Shutterstock (5881582i) Meghan Markle Suits - 2011 Dutch Oven USA TV Portrait Tv Classics Meghan Markle USA Upfront Presentation, New York, America - 17 May 2012

“When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously — or Kwazii from Octonauts,” Harry quipped, before adding, “If you’re laughing, then you’ve seen that.”

Meghan, who also shares 10-month-old daughter Lilibet with Harry, took the stage before her husband to greet the attendees and gush about Harry. “He has spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you,” she began. “I could not love and respect him more and I know many of you feel the same because he is your fellow veteran having served two tours of Afghanistan, and ten years of military service.”

The trip marked the first time the couple have been back to Europe since they quit the royal family in 2020. The day before the opening ceremony, they even stopped at Buckingham Palace to say hello to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.